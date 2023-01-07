NEET PG 2023 Registration Begins; Direct Link, Application Details

Image credit: Shutterstock NEET PG 2023 Registration

NEET PG 2023: The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has opened the National Eligibility cum Eligibility Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2023 online registration window today, January 7. Candidates can complete the registration process through the official website- nbe.edu.in. To fill out the NEET PG 2023 application form candidates are required to log in with their user ID and password.

The last date to complete the NEET PG 2023 registration is January 27 up to 11:55 pm. The application correction window will remain open from January 30 to February 3. To rectify images, documents and thumb impressions the edit window will be opened again from February 14 to February 17.

Candidates will be able to download the NEET PG 2023 admit cards from February 27 onwards. The entrance exam is scheduled to be held on March 5 and the NEET PG result will be declared on March 31, 2023.

NEET PG 2023 Registration Direct Link

NEET PG 2023: Steps To Fill Application Form

First, visit the official website- nbe.edu.in

Complete the NEET PG 2023 registration process.

Then click on the “Go To Application” link which will allow the applicant to continue with the application submission immediately after user creation.

Filling in personal details, academic details and other necessary details.

Upload the scanned document, pay the registration fee and submit the form.

At last, take a printout of the confirmation page.

The NEET PG exam is held for admission to the MD, MS or Postgraduate Diploma programmes in all medical colleges, and universities in India except AIIMS, PGIMER, NIMHANS, SCTIMST and JIPMER.