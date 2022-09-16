NEET PG 2023: NBEMS Releases Tentative Exam Schedule; Details Here

Candidates can now check the detailed schedule on the official website — natboard.edu.in.

NEET PG 2023: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2023 exam tentative schedule today, September 16, 2022. Candidates can now check the detailed schedule on the official website — natboard.edu.in. As per the schedule, the NEET PG 2023 examination will be conducted on March 5, 2023.

The Diplomate of National Board (DNB) or the Doctorate of National Board (DrNB) final practical exam -June 2022 will be conducted in October or November, 2022. And the DNB or DrNB final theory exam will be held on December 21, 22, 23 and 24. The tentative schedule also states that the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE)- December 2022 and the Foreign Dental Screening Test (FDST) 2022 will be on December 4. The Formative Assessment Test (FAT) 2022 is scheduled on December 10.

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test - Master of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) exam will be conducted on January 8 and the Fellowship Entrance Test (FET) 2022 on January 23, 2023. The Fellowship in National Board (FNB) exit exam is scheduled for February or March, 2023. And the DNB or DrNB final practical exam- December 2022 on February,March or April, 2023.

NEET PG 2023 Exam Schedule Direct Link

NEET PG 2023: Steps To Download The Exam Schedule