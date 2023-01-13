NEET PG 2023: NBEMS Extends MBBS Internship Completion Cut Off Date To June 30

Image credit: Shutterstock NEET PG 2023

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has confirmed that the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2023 cut-off date for completion of the internship has been extended to June 30, 2023. Earlier, the cut-off date for completion of the internship towards eligibility for NEET PG 2023 was kept as March 31, 2023. However, the previous announcement of the internship cut-off dates left less than 50 per cent of the interns ineligible to appear in NEET PG 2023.

NBE's latest notice reads: "The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), Govt. of India vide its email dated 13.01.2023 has revised the cut-off date for completion of internship for the purpose of eligibility for NEET-PG 2023 to 30th June 2023". Also Read || NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Special Stray Vacancy Round Final Result Out

"The cut-off date for completion of internship as mentioned under “important dates” and in the clause 4.1, 4.3, 4.10 & 13.2 of the information bulletin for NEET-PG 2023 should therefore be read accordingly. Rest of the terms and conditions as detailed in the bulletin shall remain unchanged", the notice further added.

The NEET PG 2023 exam will be held in computer-based test (CBT) mode on March 5, 2023. Candidates can apply for NEET PG 2023 through the official websites- natboard.edu.in or nbe.edu.in. The last date to fill out the application form is January 27 till 11:55 pm.