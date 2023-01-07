NEET PG 2023 Information Brochure Out; Registration Starts At 3 PM Today

NEET PG 2023 registration begins today at 3 pm

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has issued the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2023 information brochure today, January 7, 2023. The official website-- natboard.edu.in is hosting the NEET PG 2023 information bulletin. As per the official release, the NEET PG 2023 registrations will start at 3 pm today. Medical aspirants will be able to submit the online application form till January 27 (11:55 pm).

Candidates who will complete the registration process within the stipulated timeline will be allowed to edit information/documents in the NEET PG application form except Name, Nationality, Email, Mobile number and Test City between January 30 and February 3, 2023. NBE will open the edit window to rectify Deficient/Incorrect images of photographs, signatures and thumb impressions from February 14 to February 17, 2023.

Candidates having an MBBS degree or provisional MBBS pass certificate and possessing permanent or provisional registration certificate of MBBS qualification issued by the NMC and have completed one year of internship or are likely to complete the internship on or before March 31, 2023, are eligible to apply for NEET PG 2023.

The examination fee for General, OBC and EWS candidates is Rs 4,250, while SC, ST, PWD candidates will have to pay Rs 3,250 at the time of registration. NBEMS will conduct the NEET PG 2023 for candidates seeking admission to Master of Surgery (MS), Doctor of Medicine (MD) and PG Diploma programmes on March 5, 2023. The examination will be conducted online in a single day and in a single session. The NEET PG exam will be a multiple choice questions (MCQs) test delivered using computers network (CBT) as per scheme prescribed.