NEET PG 2023 Application Starts Today; Information Brochure Soon

NEET PG 2023 registrations will start today

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will commence the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2023 registrations today, January 5, 2023. The official website-- natboard.edu.in will host the NEET PG 2023 information bulletin. NBEMS has announced to conduct the NEET PG exam for Master of Surgery (MS), Doctor of Medicine (MD) and PG Diploma programmes on March 5, 2023.

Candidates who wish to appear for NEET PG 2023 exam can check the details on eligibility criteria, fee structure, scheme of examination and other important information through the information brochure. The application process will be held online between January 5 (3 pm) and January 25, 2023 (11:55 pm).

Aspiring candidates must have a recognised provisional/permanent MBBS degree certificate issued by an institute recognised by Medical Council of India (MCI) or a provisional/permanent registration certificate issued by the MCI or State Medical Council.

The NEET PG 2023 examination will be held on March 5 and the result will be declared on March 31, 2023. Candidates who qualify the exam will get admission to to MD, MS or Postgraduate Diploma programmes in all medical colleges, and universities in India except AIIMS, PGIMER, NIMHANS, SCTIMST and JIPMER.

Earlier NBEMS has released a tentative schedule for NEET PG 2023 exam. As per the tentative schedule, the NEET PG 2023 examination was scheduled to be conducted on March 5, 2023, and the Fellowship in National Board (FNB) exit exam on February or March 2023. While the DNB or DrNB final practical exam- December 2022 was scheduled in February, March or April, 2023.