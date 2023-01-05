  • Home
  • Education
  • NEET PG 2023 Application Starts Today; Information Brochure Soon

NEET PG 2023 Application Starts Today; Information Brochure Soon

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will start the NEET PG 2023 registrations today, January 5, 2023.

Education | Edited by Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Jan 5, 2023 9:18 am IST

RELATED NEWS

MCC Releases NEET PG 2022 Special Stray Vacancy Round Eligibility, Rules
NEET PG Counselling 2022: Special Stray Vacancy Round Dates Out; Allotment Result On January 10
NMC Asks Medical Colleges To Submit Details Of Candidates Admitted To NEET PG, NEET SS Programmes
UP NEET PG Counselling 2022: Mop-Up Round Dates Out; Check Seat Allotment Schedule
NEET PG Counselling 2022: MCC To Announce Stray Vacancy Round Result Today
NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Stray Vacancy Round Provisional Allotment Result Out At Mcc.nic.in
NEET PG 2023 Application Starts Today; Information Brochure Soon
NEET PG 2023 registrations will start today

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will commence the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2023 registrations today, January 5, 2023. The official website-- natboard.edu.in will host the NEET PG 2023 information bulletin. NBEMS has announced to conduct the NEET PG exam for Master of Surgery (MS), Doctor of Medicine (MD) and PG Diploma programmes on March 5, 2023.

Latest: NEET PG Previous Year Sample/Question Papers. Free Download

Suggested: NEET PG Free Mock Test. Start Now

Don't Miss: Quick Guide to NEET PG 2023 Exam, Admission, Seats, Fees and more. Download EBook

Recommended: Use NEET PG College Predictor to check previous year MD/MS/DNB courses cut off for All India and State level seats Use Now

Candidates who wish to appear for NEET PG 2023 exam can check the details on eligibility criteria, fee structure, scheme of examination and other important information through the information brochure. The application process will be held online between January 5 (3 pm) and January 25, 2023 (11:55 pm).

Aspiring candidates must have a recognised provisional/permanent MBBS degree certificate issued by an institute recognised by Medical Council of India (MCI) or a provisional/permanent registration certificate issued by the MCI or State Medical Council.

The NEET PG 2023 examination will be held on March 5 and the result will be declared on March 31, 2023. Candidates who qualify the exam will get admission to to MD, MS or Postgraduate Diploma programmes in all medical colleges, and universities in India except AIIMS, PGIMER, NIMHANS, SCTIMST and JIPMER.

Earlier NBEMS has released a tentative schedule for NEET PG 2023 exam. As per the tentative schedule, the NEET PG 2023 examination was scheduled to be conducted on March 5, 2023, and the Fellowship in National Board (FNB) exit exam on February or March 2023. While the DNB or DrNB final practical exam- December 2022 was scheduled in February, March or April, 2023.

Click here for more Education News
NEET PG
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NTA Issues AISSEE Admit Card 2023; Exam On January 8
NTA Issues AISSEE Admit Card 2023; Exam On January 8
National Institute Of Electronics And Information Technology To Train Youth In Cybersecurity Skills For Jobs
National Institute Of Electronics And Information Technology To Train Youth In Cybersecurity Skills For Jobs
Bihar UG AYUSH Counselling 2022: Registration Begins Tomorrow; Here’s How To Apply
Bihar UG AYUSH Counselling 2022: Registration Begins Tomorrow; Here’s How To Apply
Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2022: Mop-Up Round 2 Registration Begins; Merit List On January 12
Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2022: Mop-Up Round 2 Registration Begins; Merit List On January 12
IIT Gandhinagar To Host 10th Academic Advisory Council, 11th Leadership Conclave On January 6-7
IIT Gandhinagar To Host 10th Academic Advisory Council, 11th Leadership Conclave On January 6-7
.......................... Advertisement ..........................