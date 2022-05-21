NEET PG 2022 To Be Conducted Today From 9 AM; Check Exam Guidelines
Students who are appearing for the NEET PG 2022 today have received their NEET PG admit card 2022 from the official websites- natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in.
Which Industries Have Been Affected In Covid-19 And How Does That Impact Career Planning? Read More
The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate, or NEET PG 2022, will be held today, May 21, 2022. The National Board Of Examinations In Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will conduct the NEET PG today. Students who are appearing for the NEET PG 2022 today have received their NEET PG admit card 2022 from the official websites- natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in. “The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) shall be conducting the NEET PG 2022 on May 21, 2022 (9 AM to 12:30 PM) in a computer-based mode across the country,” NBEMS on the official notice said. NEET PG 2022 LIVE UPDATES
Recommended: Use NEET PG college Predictor to check your admission chances in MD/MS/Diploma based on your rank Click Here
Latest: Use DNB CET College Predictor to check your admission chances Click Here
Don't Miss: A comprehensive counseling package with one-to-one counseling for NEET PG Admission process along with NEET PG, DNB CET & INI CET College Predictors. Click Here
“Candidates will not be allowed entry inside the test centre without verification of government issued photo identification proof in original. Please refer to information bulletin and admit card for details of documents required to be carried at test centre,”- NBEMS said while sharing the NEET PG 2022 guidelines. As the few hours are left for the exam, students must look at the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate guidelines and Unfair means penalties.
NEET PG 2022: Exam Guidelines To Follow
- Candidates must carry their NEET PG admit card 2022 to the exam centre and have to follow the COVID 19 protocol such as wearing masks, keeping hand sanitiser and maintaining social distance.
- Foreign nationals who are desirous to appear in NEET-PG are required to bring their passport (original and valid) to the test centre along with any other documents as proof of they being a medical practitioner in their country.
- A candidate who refuses to obey the superintendent of the examination centre/computer lab and changes his/her seat with another candidate and/or creates disturbance of any kind during the examination and/or otherwise misbehaves in the examination hall.
- Candidates are advised not to be allured or misled by unscrupulous agents /touts making false and bogus claims of helping any candidate in any means by such spoofed emails/SMS or forged documents.
- Violation of any act or breach of the same shall be liable for penal action and cancellation of the candidature at the bare threshold.
- Use or possession of any kind of electronic gadgets including mobile phones with or without the internet (whether the gadgets are actually used or not) is not allowed.
- Contacting or communicating or trying to do so with any person, other than the examination staff, during the examination time in the examination centre or Computer Laboratory is considered unfair means.