NEET PG 2022 To Be Conducted Today From 9 AM; Check Exam Guidelines

Image credit: Shutterstock NEET PG 2022 will be conducted today from 9 am

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate, or NEET PG 2022, will be held today, May 21, 2022. The National Board Of Examinations In Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will conduct the NEET PG today. Students who are appearing for the NEET PG 2022 today have received their NEET PG admit card 2022 from the official websites- natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in. “The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) shall be conducting the NEET PG 2022 on May 21, 2022 (9 AM to 12:30 PM) in a computer-based mode across the country,” NBEMS on the official notice said. NEET PG 2022 LIVE UPDATES

“Candidates will not be allowed entry inside the test centre without verification of government issued photo identification proof in original. Please refer to information bulletin and admit card for details of documents required to be carried at test centre,”- NBEMS said while sharing the NEET PG 2022 guidelines. As the few hours are left for the exam, students must look at the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate guidelines and Unfair means penalties.

NEET PG 2022: Exam Guidelines To Follow