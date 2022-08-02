  • Home
  • Education
  • NEET PG 2022: Supreme Court To Resume EWS Category Plea Today

NEET PG 2022: Supreme Court To Resume EWS Category Plea Today

Last year, the NEET PG applicants filed the petition. The dissatisfied students stated that the decision is unfair to "meritorious" students.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Aug 2, 2022 12:30 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

NEET Result 2022: List Of Top Medical Colleges In India
NEET UG 2022 Answer Key: Direct Link, Websites To Download
Kerala NEET Row: High Court Defers Hearing On PIL For Standard Exam Protocol Across India
NEET UG 2022 Answer Key: Check Release Date And Time
Kerala NEET Controversy: High Court To Hear PIL For Standard Exam Protocol Across India
NEET Result 2022: How To Calculate Cut-Off Percentile? Past Five Years' Trends
NEET PG 2022: Supreme Court To Resume EWS Category Plea Today
Supreme Court To Resume EWS Category Plea on August 2

NEET PG: The Supreme Court will resume the plea hearing today, August 2 demanding the 10 per cent reservation for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) in government colleges for admissions through the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2022. Last year, the NEET PG applicants filed the petition. The dissatisfied students stated that the decision is unfair to "meritorious" students. The petitioners further claimed that no study was conducted in order to retain Rs 8 lakh as the income limit for obtaining the reservation.

Recommended: Use NEET College Predictor to check your expected NEET rank & admission chances in Govt/Private MBBS/BDS Colleges Check Now!

Don't Miss: Register for NEET Counseling companion to get complete guidance about counseling process, cut off, fee structure, admission documents etc.  Register Now!

The Supreme Court had asked for an explanation from the government as to why the requirements for the EWS category were defined as the same criteria as the OBC category's creamy layer, which is a maximum annual family income of Rs 8 lakh.

The government formed a three-member panel which claimed that the majority of candidates who utilized the EWS quota were under the annual income of Rs 5 lakh per year. The government further informed the Supreme Court that, according to the panel, family income is a "feasible criterion" for determining the EWS quota. In the current context, Rs 8 lakh yearly family income level is appropriate for identifying EWS.

Furthermore, in an affidavit submitted last year in a case involving NEET-PG admissions, the centre stated that the panel advised that "only those families whose annual income is up to Rs 8 lakh would be eligible to get the benefit of the EWS reservation."

Since last year, the NEET PG quota issue has been pending. While the case was heard before the NEET PG 2021 counselling, no final judgment was made.

Click here for more Education News
NEET Supreme Court Supreme Court (SC)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CAT 2022 Registration To Begin Tomorrow; Check Details On Application Process
CAT 2022 Registration To Begin Tomorrow; Check Details On Application Process
NEET PG 2022: Supreme Court To Resume EWS Category Plea For 10 Per Cent Reservation Today
NEET PG 2022: Supreme Court To Resume EWS Category Plea For 10 Per Cent Reservation Today
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan Launches Eggs And Milk Scheme For Anganwadi Children
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan Launches Eggs And Milk Scheme For Anganwadi Children
Assam PAT 2022 Result Today; Direct Link To Download Scorecard
Assam PAT 2022 Result Today; Direct Link To Download Scorecard
CUET UG Admit Card 2022 For Phase 2 Exams Out; Here's How To Download
CUET UG Admit Card 2022 For Phase 2 Exams Out; Here's How To Download
.......................... Advertisement ..........................