NEET PG 2022: Supreme Court To Resume EWS Category Plea Today

Supreme Court To Resume EWS Category Plea on August 2

NEET PG: The Supreme Court will resume the plea hearing today, August 2 demanding the 10 per cent reservation for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) in government colleges for admissions through the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2022. Last year, the NEET PG applicants filed the petition. The dissatisfied students stated that the decision is unfair to "meritorious" students. The petitioners further claimed that no study was conducted in order to retain Rs 8 lakh as the income limit for obtaining the reservation.

The Supreme Court had asked for an explanation from the government as to why the requirements for the EWS category were defined as the same criteria as the OBC category's creamy layer, which is a maximum annual family income of Rs 8 lakh.

The government formed a three-member panel which claimed that the majority of candidates who utilized the EWS quota were under the annual income of Rs 5 lakh per year. The government further informed the Supreme Court that, according to the panel, family income is a "feasible criterion" for determining the EWS quota. In the current context, Rs 8 lakh yearly family income level is appropriate for identifying EWS.

Furthermore, in an affidavit submitted last year in a case involving NEET-PG admissions, the centre stated that the panel advised that "only those families whose annual income is up to Rs 8 lakh would be eligible to get the benefit of the EWS reservation."

Since last year, the NEET PG quota issue has been pending. While the case was heard before the NEET PG 2021 counselling, no final judgment was made.