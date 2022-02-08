NEET PG 2022: Supreme Court Refuses To Interfere In Internship Deadline Plea

Image credit: shutterstock.com NEET PG 2022 will be held on May 21

NEET PG 2022: The Supreme Court on Tuesday (December 8) refused to interfere on a plea seeking to extend internship deadline, saying it is a 'policy domain'. The top court asked aspirants to make a representation before the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) seeking an extension of the May 31 deadline to complete their internship process.

A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud, Surya Kant, and Vikram Nath said that looking at the hardship faced by the aspirants, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) may decide on the representation within one week from the date of its submission.

The bench said that it is not expressing any opinion on the issue at this stage. Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the MBBS Students, said that the examination has been extended but there is one important criterion that needs to be looked into. He said that the criteria are that students appearing for the examination have to complete a one-year mandatory internship by May 31, 2022, to be eligible for the NEET-PG-22 examination.

“This May 31, the deadline can be extended by a month or two”, he said. The bench said that it would be like stepping into the policy decision as there is no uniform date for commencement of the internship. “Suppose, even if we extend the May 31, deadline by a month or two, there may be a group of students who still miss out on the one-year deadline. It is more of a policy decision, let the government consider your representation”, the bench said. The top court noted that the date of NEET-PG-22, which was earlier scheduled to be held in March, has now been extended

NEET PG exam date was earlier deferred by six to eight weeks, and it will now be held on May 21. The application deadline has also been extended, the online application window for submission of applications for NEET PG 2022 which was earlier scheduled to be closed on February 4 will now continue till March 25 (till 11:55 PM).

As per the revised schedule, the applicants will also be able to edit the application form between March 29 and April 7, 2022. NEET PG 2022 admit cards will be made available to the candidates from May 16 and the result will be declared on June 20. The exam is conducted by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) for admission to postgraduate medical courses.

- With PTI Inputs