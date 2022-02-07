  • Home
NEET PG 2022: Supreme Court To Resume Hearing On Application Date, Internship Deadline Plea Tomorrow

NEET PG 2022: NEET PG will now be held on May 21. The application process will continue till March 25

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Feb 7, 2022 5:26 pm IST | Source: Careers360

NEET PG will now be held on May 21
Image credit: shutterstock.com
Ghansoli:

NEET PG 2022: The Supreme Court will resume hearing on a plea regarding application deadline of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Postgraduate (NEET PG 2022) exam and completion of internship tomorrow. The bench of justices DY Chandrachud and Surya Kant earlier heard the matter on February 4 and listed the matter for further hearing on Tuesday, February 8. The hearing process will commence at 2 pm.

Meanwhile, NEET PG exam date was earlier deferred by six to eight weeks, and it will now be held on May 21. The application deadline has also been extended, the online application window for submission of applications for NEET PG 2022 which was earlier scheduled to be closed on February 4 will now continue till March 25 (till 11:55 PM).

As per the revised schedule, the applicants will also be able to edit the application form between March 29 and April 7, 2022. NEET PG 2022 admit cards will be made available to the candidates from May 16 and the result will be declared on June 20.

However, the issue regarding internship still persisted as petitioners said that it is not possible to comply with the deadline of May 31. The exam is conducted by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) for admission to postgraduate medical courses.

