NEET PG 2022: Supreme Court Extends Last Date For PG Medical Admission; Upholds NMC’s Plea

NEET PG admission dates extended

The Supreme Court of India has extended the last date for admission to postgraduate medical courses against the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) by upholding National Medical Commission’s plea. Candidates can now apply for PG medical programmes for the academic year 2022-23 for all-India quota (AIQ), deemed, central universities and state quota seats by November 25.

The extension, as per Live Law, was sought on the ground that as a result of lockdown and later restrictions during Covid-19, the Counselling for academic year 2020-2021 and 2021-2022 could not meet the time schedule and the commencement of the session was delayed.

Meanwhile, NEET PG cut-off marks have been reduced across all categories. The decision has been made after considering that a large number of seats had gone vacant in the PG counselling held for the last academic session. The qualifying percentile for candidates belonging to the General category has been reduced to 25th percentile from 50th percentle. While for people with disabilities in the General category (PWD-general) it has come down to 20th percentile from 45th percentile, and it is 15 percentile for the candidates belonging to the Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Other Backward Classes (OBC) and people with disabilities in the SC, ST, OBC category.