NEET PG 2022 Scorecard: NEET PG 2022 scorecard will be available to download from the official website- nbe.edu.in today onwards.

Updated: Jun 8, 2022

NEET PG 2022 scorecard at nbe.edu.in
NEET PG 2022 Scorecard: The National Board of Examinations (NBE) will release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Postgraduate) score card on Wednesday, June 8. NEET PG 2022 scorecard will be available to download from the official website- nbe.edu.in today onwards.

NEET PG result 2022 was earlier announced on June 1. Dr Shagun Batra from New Delhi has secured All India Rank (AIR) 1 in NEET PG 2022 exam this year, followed by Dr Joseph (rank 2), and Dr Harshita (rank 3).

This year, the NEET PG 2022 cutoff for General/ EWS category was 275, SC / ST/ OBC (including PWD of SC/ST/OBC)- 245, UR PWD category candidates- 260.

NBE conducted the NEET PG 2022 exam on May 21 at 849 examination centres. A total of 1,82,318 medical aspirants had appeared for the entrance exam.

