NEET PG 2022 Revised Cut-Off Scores Out For All Categories

NEET PG 2022 revised cut-off scores out

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the reduced cut-off marks for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG). The NEET PG cut-off marks have been reduced across all categories by 15 percentile. The decision has been made after considering that a large number of seats had gone vacant in the PG counselling held for the last academic session.

The qualifying percentile for candidates belonging to the General category has been reduced to 25th percentile from 50th percentle. While for people with disabilities in the General category (PWD-general) it has come down to 20th percentile from 45th percentile, and it is 15 percentile for the candidates belonging to the Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Other Backward Classes (OBC) and people with disabilities in the SC, ST, OBC category.

NEET PG 2022 Revised Cut-Off

Categories Cut off percentile (Previous) Cut off marks (Previous) Revised Cut off percentile Revised Cutoff marks General (UR, EWS) 50th 275 35th 201 UR, PwD 45th 260 20th 186 SC, ST, OBC (Including PwD of SC, ST, OBC) 40th 245 15th 169

Candidature is purely provisional subject to fulfillment of eligibility criteria as mentioned in the NEET PG 2022 information bulletin, the board said.

There is no change in the NEET PG 2022 rank as published on June 1, 2022, it added.

As per a PTI report, around 1,400 seats had remained vacant mainly in pre- and para-clinical subjects in the last session. “Since such post-graduate seats going vacant is a sheer wastage of resources in a country where postgraduate medical seats are premium, a decision to reduce cut-off for admission to post-graduate courses for 2022 23 by 25 percentile across all categories has been taken,” an official source said earlier.