  • Home
  • Education
  • NEET PG 2022 Revised Cut-Off Scores Out For All Categories

NEET PG 2022 Revised Cut-Off Scores Out For All Categories

The NEET PG cut-off marks have been reduced across all categories by 15 percentile after considering that a large number of seats had gone vacant in the PG counselling process held for the last academic session.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Oct 21, 2022 9:48 am IST

RELATED NEWS

MCC NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 2 Reporting Begins Today
NEET PG Counselling 2022: Round 2 Provisional Result Out; Direct Link
MCC Withdraws Seats From NEET PG 2022 Round-2 Seat Allotment; Adds 176 More Seats
Haryana NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round-1 Provisional Allotment List Out; Raise Grievances By 12 Noon Tomorrow
Uttarakhand NEET PG 2022 Counselling Registration Begins Today; Check Schedule
Madhya Pradesh NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Document Verification Begins; List Of Documents Required
NEET PG 2022 Revised Cut-Off Scores Out For All Categories
NEET PG 2022 revised cut-off scores out
New Delhi:

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the reduced cut-off marks for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG). The NEET PG cut-off marks have been reduced across all categories by 15 percentile. The decision has been made after considering that a large number of seats had gone vacant in the PG counselling held for the last academic session.

Recommended: Check your admission chances in MD/MS/Diploma course & Make college- Specialization preference list for All India & State counseling process Click Here

Latest: Check your admission chances in DNB programs available in Hospitals & all India Colleges based on your rank, Click Here

The qualifying percentile for candidates belonging to the General category has been reduced to 25th percentile from 50th percentle. While for people with disabilities in the General category (PWD-general) it has come down to 20th percentile from 45th percentile, and it is 15 percentile for the candidates belonging to the Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Other Backward Classes (OBC) and people with disabilities in the SC, ST, OBC category.

NEET PG 2022 Revised Cut-Off

Categories

Cut off percentile (Previous)

Cut off marks (Previous)

Revised Cut off percentile

Revised Cutoff marks

General (UR, EWS)

50th

275

35th

201

UR, PwD

45th

260

20th

186

SC, ST, OBC

(Including

PwD of

SC, ST, OBC)

40th

245

15th

169

Candidature is purely provisional subject to fulfillment of eligibility criteria as mentioned in the NEET PG 2022 information bulletin, the board said.

There is no change in the NEET PG 2022 rank as published on June 1, 2022, it added.

As per a PTI report, around 1,400 seats had remained vacant mainly in pre- and para-clinical subjects in the last session. “Since such post-graduate seats going vacant is a sheer wastage of resources in a country where postgraduate medical seats are premium, a decision to reduce cut-off for admission to post-graduate courses for 2022 23 by 25 percentile across all categories has been taken,” an official source said earlier.

Click here for more Education News
NEET PG all india quota NEET PG
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Karnataka KCET 2022 Mock Seat Allotment Result Today
Karnataka KCET 2022 Mock Seat Allotment Result Today
DU UG Admission 2022: Last Date To Accept Seats Against CSAS 1st Allocation List Today
DU UG Admission 2022: Last Date To Accept Seats Against CSAS 1st Allocation List Today
TS EAMCET Counselling 2022: Final Phase Registrations To Start Tomorrow
TS EAMCET Counselling 2022: Final Phase Registrations To Start Tomorrow
Government Launches National Curriculum Framework For Education Of Children In 3 To 8 Years Age Group
Government Launches National Curriculum Framework For Education Of Children In 3 To 8 Years Age Group
Banaras Hindu University Releases First Merit List For BA Programmes
Banaras Hindu University Releases First Merit List For BA Programmes
.......................... Advertisement ..........................