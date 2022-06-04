NEET PG 2022 Result: Rank List Out; Details Here

Image credit: Shutterstock NEET PG 2022 Result: Rank list out

NEET PG 2022 Result: The National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has issued the rank list of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2022. NEET PG 2022 rank list consists of the names of top scorers in the medical entrance test conducted on May 21. In the list of toppers, Dr Shagun Batra from New Delhi has secured All India Rank (AIR) 1 in NEET PG 2022 exam, followed by Dr Joseph (rank 2), and Dr Harshita (rank 3). Candidates can check details on the official website- nbe.edu.in. ALSO READ | NEET PG 2022: "Rank Does Not Define You," Says Topper Shagun Batra

The NEET PG result 2022 was declared on June 1. The PG results were announced much sooner than expected. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya also lauded the NBEMS for announcing results in record 10 days.

This year, the NEET PG 2022 cutoff score (out of 800) for General/ EWS category was 275, for SC / ST/ OBC (including PWD of SC/ST/OBC) it was 245, and 260 for UR PWD category candidates.

The NEET PG 2022 scorecard is also expected to be issued on June 8. Candidates will be able to check the NBE NEET score cards on the official website-- nbe.edu.in. The admission process for the NEET PG 2022 will begin soon.

The NBE conducted the NEET PG 2022 exam on May 21 at 849 examination centres. A total of 1,82,318 medical aspirants had appeared for the entrance exam