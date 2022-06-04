  • Home
  • Education
  • NEET PG 2022 Result: Rank List Out; Details Here

NEET PG 2022 Result: Rank List Out; Details Here

NEET PG 2022 rank list consists of the names of top scorers in the medical entrance test conducted on May 21.

Education | Edited by Rashi Hardaha | Updated: Jun 4, 2022 3:15 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

NEET-PG Result 2022: Covid Experience As Intern Made Me Strong And Resilient, Says Topper Shagun Batra
NEET PG 2022 Result Declared Live: Scores On Nbe.edu.in; Check Cut-Off Marks, Toppers List
NEET PG 2022: "Rank Does Not Define You," Says Topper Shagun Batra
NEET PG 2022 College Predictor Launched; Check Admission Chances In Top Medical Colleges
NEET-PG Results Out, Mansukh Mandaviya Lauds NBEMS For Declaring Results In Record 10 Days
NEET PG 2022 Result Declared; Direct Link, Steps To Check, Cut-Off Marks Here
NEET PG 2022 Result: Rank List Out; Details Here
NEET PG 2022 Result: Rank list out
Image credit: Shutterstock

NEET PG 2022 Result: The National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has issued the rank list of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2022. NEET PG 2022 rank list consists of the names of top scorers in the medical entrance test conducted on May 21. In the list of toppers, Dr Shagun Batra from New Delhi has secured All India Rank (AIR) 1 in NEET PG 2022 exam, followed by Dr Joseph (rank 2), and Dr Harshita (rank 3). Candidates can check details on the official website- nbe.edu.in. ALSO READ | NEET PG 2022: "Rank Does Not Define You," Says Topper Shagun Batra

Recommended: Check your admission chances in MD/MS/Diploma course at All India & State level based on your  NEET PG Rank & Category Click Here
Latest: Check your admission chances in DNB programs available in Hospitals & all India Colleges based on your rank, Click Here

The NEET PG result 2022 was declared on June 1. The PG results were announced much sooner than expected. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya also lauded the NBEMS for announcing results in record 10 days.

This year, the NEET PG 2022 cutoff score (out of 800) for General/ EWS category was 275, for SC / ST/ OBC (including PWD of SC/ST/OBC) it was 245, and 260 for UR PWD category candidates.

ALSO READ | #NTAdeferNEETUG: Undergraduate Medical Aspirants Demand NEET 2022 Exam Postponement

The NEET PG 2022 scorecard is also expected to be issued on June 8. Candidates will be able to check the NBE NEET score cards on the official website-- nbe.edu.in. The admission process for the NEET PG 2022 will begin soon.

The NBE conducted the NEET PG 2022 exam on May 21 at 849 examination centres. A total of 1,82,318 medical aspirants had appeared for the entrance exam

Click here for more Education News
NEET PG NEET 2022

Suggested For You

Streamed Webinar
How To Choose A Stream In Class 11
08 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 08 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Srividya (Organisational Psychologist, Career And Personal Growth Coach) +0More
Want To Gain Work Experience? Here’s A List Of Work-From-Home Internship Opportunities
4 min read Feb 28, 2022 Read More
Streamed Webinar
Careers In Social Sciences
02 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 02 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Devisha Sasidevan (Assistant Professor, TISS, Mumbai) +0More
Streamed Webinar
Heart-To-Heart With JEE Advanced Toppers
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST
Anant Lunia (AIR 3, JEE Advanced, 2021) +3More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
GAT-B, BET 2022 Score Cards, Rank Cards Out; Direct Link
GAT-B, BET 2022 Score Cards, Rank Cards Out; Direct Link
AP SSC Result 2022 Live: Andhra Pradesh 10th Results On June 6 At Bse.ap.gov.in; Time, Direct Link
Live | AP SSC Result 2022 Live: Andhra Pradesh 10th Results On June 6 At Bse.ap.gov.in; Time, Direct Link
UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2022: Websites, SMS To Check UPMSP Results
UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2022: Websites, SMS To Check UPMSP Results
Delhi HC Refuses To Stay DU’s Letter Warning St Stephen's Of Action If Prospectus Not Withdrawn
Delhi HC Refuses To Stay DU’s Letter Warning St Stephen's Of Action If Prospectus Not Withdrawn
Government Launches New Residential School Scheme For Scheduled Caste Students
Government Launches New Residential School Scheme For Scheduled Caste Students
.......................... Advertisement ..........................