NEET PG 2022 Result For 50 Per Cent AQI Seats Declared; Direct link Here

NBE declares NEET PG result 2022 for AQI seats

NEET PG 2022 Result: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has announced the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2022 result for 50 per cent All India Quota (AQI) seats today, July 13. The NEET PG AQI result 2022 for admission to MD, MS, Postgraduate diploma courses is available on the official website NBEMS-- natboard.edu.in.

The NEET PG cut-off scores 2022 for AIQ quota is 275 for General/ EWS category, for SC / ST/ OBC (including PWD of SC/ST/OBC) is 245, and it is 260 for UR-PWD candidates.

Steps To Check NEET PG Result 2022 For 50 Per Cent AIQ Seats:

Visit the official website-- natboard.edu.in.

On the homepage, click on link that reads, "Result cum scorecard for NEET- PG 2022-All India 50% Quota Seats."

A PDF will appear on the screen.

Now, click on the "Click here for result" link.

Your NEET PG AQI result will be displayed on the screen.

Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

NEET PG Result 2022 For 50 Per Cent AIQ Seats: Direct Link

The individual scorecard for NEET PG 2022 AIQ quota seats will be available available for download July 20. The medical aspirants can download their NEET PG AQI 2022 scorecards through the official website-- nbe.edu.in, once available.

The NEET PG 2022 exam was held on May 21 at 849 examination centres. A total of 1,82,318 candidates had appeared for the medical entrance exam this year.