  • Home
  • Education
  • NEET PG 2022 Result For 50 Per Cent AQI Seats Declared; Direct link Here

NEET PG 2022 Result For 50 Per Cent AQI Seats Declared; Direct link Here

NEET PG 2022 Result: The NEET PG AQI result 2022 for admission to MD, MS, Postgraduate diploma courses is available on the official website NBEMS-- natboard.edu.in.

Education | Written By Rashi Hardaha | Updated: Jul 13, 2022 9:20 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

NEET 2022 Exam: Candidates To Hand Over NEET UG Admit Cards, Other Guidelines
NEET UG 2022 Admit Card Out; What If Applicants Cannot Download Hall Ticket From Neet.nta.nic.in
NEET PG 2022 Result: Mansukh Mandaviya To Felicitate Top 25 Rank Holders Each In Medicine, Dental Courses
Supreme Court Dismisses Pleas Seeking Special Stray Round Of NEET PG 2021 Counselling
NEET PG 2021: Supreme Court Reserves Order On Pleas Seeking Special Stray Round Of Counselling
Supreme Court Pulls Up MCC Over 1,450 Vacant Seats In NEET-PG 2021, Says It Leads To Dearth Of Doctors
NEET PG 2022 Result For 50 Per Cent AQI Seats Declared; Direct link Here
NBE declares NEET PG result 2022 for AQI seats

NEET PG 2022 Result: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has announced the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2022 result for 50 per cent All India Quota (AQI) seats today, July 13. The NEET PG AQI result 2022 for admission to MD, MS, Postgraduate diploma courses is available on the official website NBEMS-- natboard.edu.in.

Recommended: Check your admission chances in MD/MS/Diploma course at All India & State level based on your  NEET PG Rank & Category Click Here

Latest: Check your admission chances in DNB programs available in Hospitals & all India Colleges based on your rank, Click Here

ALSO READ | NEET PG 2022 Result: Mansukh Mandaviya To Felicitate Top 25 Rank Holders Each In Medicine, Dental Courses

The NEET PG cut-off scores 2022 for AIQ quota is 275 for General/ EWS category, for SC / ST/ OBC (including PWD of SC/ST/OBC) is 245, and it is 260 for UR-PWD candidates.

Steps To Check NEET PG Result 2022 For 50 Per Cent AIQ Seats:

  • Visit the official website-- natboard.edu.in.
  • On the homepage, click on link that reads, "Result cum scorecard for NEET- PG 2022-All India 50% Quota Seats."
  • A PDF will appear on the screen.
  • Now, click on the "Click here for result" link.
  • Your NEET PG AQI result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

NEET PG Result 2022 For 50 Per Cent AIQ Seats: Direct Link

The individual scorecard for NEET PG 2022 AIQ quota seats will be available available for download July 20. The medical aspirants can download their NEET PG AQI 2022 scorecards through the official website-- nbe.edu.in, once available.

The NEET PG 2022 exam was held on May 21 at 849 examination centres. A total of 1,82,318 candidates had appeared for the medical entrance exam this year.

Click here for more Education News
NEET PG result NEET PG all india quota NEET 2022 Date
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE, CISCE Result Live 2022: Updates On Class 10, 12 Results; Expected Date, Time, Key Points
Live | CBSE, CISCE Result Live 2022: Updates On Class 10, 12 Results; Expected Date, Time, Key Points
Railway University In Gujarat Renamed Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya, Gets Central University Tag
Railway University In Gujarat Renamed Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya, Gets Central University Tag
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Orders Probe Into Irregularities In SC Scholarship Scheme
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Orders Probe Into Irregularities In SC Scholarship Scheme
Schools, colleges to be closed till July 16 in Gadchiroli due to rain alert
Schools, colleges to be closed till July 16 in Gadchiroli due to rain alert
UGC Focuses On Accessible, Disabled-Friendly Learning In Guidelines For Higher Education Institutions
UGC Focuses On Accessible, Disabled-Friendly Learning In Guidelines For Higher Education Institutions
.......................... Advertisement ..........................