NEET PG 2022 result declared

NEET PG Result 2022: The National Board of Education (NBE) has announced the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2022 result today, June 1. The NEET PG 2022 result is available on the official website of NBE at nbe.edu.in. Along with the PG result 2022, the NBE has also released the NEET PG 2022 cutoffs. The NEET PG 2022 cutoff score (out of 800) for General/ EWS category is 275, for SC / ST/ OBC (including PWD of SC/ST/OBC) is 245, and it is 260 for UR PWD category candidates.

Taking it to Twitter, the Union Minister of Health Dr Mansukh Mandaviya said, "NEET-PG result is out! I congratulate all the students who have qualified for NEET-PG with flying colours. I appreciate @NBEMS_INDIA for their commendable job of declaring the results in record 10 days, much ahead of the schedule.

Check your result at https://t.co/Fbmm0s9vCP — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) June 1, 2022

The NEET PG merit list will be released separately by the NBE. Candidates can download their individual scorecards from the official website- nbe.edu.in on or after June 8, 2022.

NEET PG Result 2022: How To Check

Visit the official website- nbe.edu.in and click on the "NEET PG" tab

Click on the "Results" link.

The NEET PG 2022 result PDF will open

Save and download it for future reference.

NEET PG Result 2022: Direct Link