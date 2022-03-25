  • Home
NEET PG 2022 Registration Process Ends Today; Direct Link To Apply

NEET PG 2022 will be held on May 21. Candidates can apply online at the official website - nbe.edu.in

Education | Updated: Mar 25, 2022 10:07 am IST

NEET PG 2022 will be held on May 21


NEET PG 2022: The application process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2022 will be closed on Friday, March 25. NEET PG 2022 application portal was opened on January 15, candidates can apply online at the official website - nbe.edu.in.

NEET PG 2022 has been scheduled to be held on May 21. To appear for NEET PG 2022, applicants seeking admission to the postgraduate medical courses must complete the internship, and also meet the other required eligibility criteria. NEET PG is conducted every year for Master of Surgery (MS), Doctor of Medicine (MD) and PG Diploma seats.

The applicants will be provided with a chance to edit the NEET application form 2022 between March 29 and April 7.

NEET PG 2022: Steps To Apply

Visit the official website of NBEMS - nbe.edu.in

Then click on the NEET PG 2022 tab

Click on the Application link

Fill the application form, and 'register'

Pay the application fees

Download the confirmation page, take a print out for further reference.

To be eligible for NEET PG 2022, aspirants must have a recognised provisional or a permanent MBBS degree certificate issued by an institute recognised by Medical Council of India (MCI). Also candidates must also have a provisional or a permanent registration certificate issued by the MCI or State Medical Council and the NEET PG 2022 aspirant must have completed their compulsory one-year internship. The cut-off date for completion of internship for the purpose of eligibility for NEET PG 2022 is July 31.

