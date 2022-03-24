NEET PG 2022 application ends tomorrow

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) will close the online registration portal for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2022 tomorrow, March 25. The application portal of NEET PG 2022 opened on January 15. Candidates can apply online at the official website - nbe.edu.in. The applicants will also be provided with a chance to edit the NEET application form 2022 between March 29 and April 7.

NEET PG 2022 has been scheduled to be held on May 21. To appear for NEET PG 2022, applicants seeking admission to the postgraduate medical courses must complete the internship, and also meet the other required eligibility criteria. NEET PG is conducted every year for Master of Surgery (MS), Doctor of Medicine (MD) and PG Diploma seats.

NEET PG Application: Direct Link

To be eligible for NEET PG 2022, aspirants must have a recognised provisional or a permanent MBBS degree certificate issued by an institute recognised by Medical Council of India (MCI). Also candidates must also have a provisional or a permanent registration certificate issued by the MCI or State Medical Council and the NEET PG 2022 aspirant must have completed their compulsory one-year internship. The cut-off date for completion of internship for the purpose of eligibility for NEET PG 2022 is July 31.

NEET PG 2022: How To Apply