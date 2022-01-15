NEET PG 2022 Registration Begins; Check Details On Exam Schedule, Paper Pattern, Syllabus

Image credit: NEET PG 2022 will be held on March 12 shutterstock.com

NEET PG 2022 Registration: The application process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG 2022) has been started. The interested candidates who want to apply can do so on the official website- nbe.edu.in. The registration process starts from January 15, 3 pm onwards and will be concluded on February 4. Instructions on registration and eligibility criteria related to NEET PG will be available at NBE websites- nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in.

NEET PG 2022 is scheduled to be held on March 12, the admit card is likely to available for download from March 7. NEET PG is a 3 hours 30-minute computer-based test (CBT) comprising of 200 questions.

Eligibility Criteria:

Candidates must have a recognised provisional or permanent MBBS degree certificate issued by an institute recognised by the NMC Candidates must also have a provisional or permanent registration certificate issued by the MCI or a State Medical Council The NEET PG 2022 aspirant must have completed their one-year internship on or before June 30, 2022.

NEET PG 2022: How To Apply

Visit the official website of NBEMS- natboard.edu.in

On the home page, click on the link 'New Registration'

Fill the application form, and 'register'

Pay the application fees

Download the confirmation page, take a print out for further reference.

The NEET PG 2022 will be conducted for admission to Master of Surgery, Doctor of Medicine, and PG Diploma programmes. Through NEET PG entrance exam, admission is given to 10,821 Master of Surgery (MS), 19,953 Doctor of Medicine (MD), and 1,979 PG Diploma seats at 6,102 government, private, deemed-to-be universities and central universities.