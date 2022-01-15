  • Home
  • Education
  • NEET PG 2022 Registration Begins; Check Details On Exam Schedule, Paper Pattern, Syllabus

NEET PG 2022 Registration Begins; Check Details On Exam Schedule, Paper Pattern, Syllabus

NEET PG 2022 Registration: The registration process starts from January 15, 3 pm onwards and will be concluded on February 4. NEET PG will be held on March 12, apply at nbe.edu.in, natboard.edu.in.

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Jan 15, 2022 3:49 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

NEET PG 2022 Online Applications To Start Today; Exam On March 12
Registration For UP NEET PG Counselling Starts; Details On Dates, Application Process Here
NEET PG Counselling 2021: Know What To Fill In Enrolment Number, Year Of Passing In Registration Form
NEET PG Counselling 2021: MCC Releases List Of NRI Candidates Eligible For Round-1
NEET PG Counselling 2021 LIVE: Round 1 Registration Begins At Mcc.nic.in
NEET PG Counselling 2021 Registration Begins At Mcc.nic.in; Here’s Direct Link
NEET PG 2022 Registration Begins; Check Details On Exam Schedule, Paper Pattern, Syllabus
shutterstock.com
Image credit: NEET PG 2022 will be held on March 12
New Delhi:

NEET PG 2022 Registration: The application process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG 2022) has been started. The interested candidates who want to apply can do so on the official website- nbe.edu.in. The registration process starts from January 15, 3 pm onwards and will be concluded on February 4. Instructions on registration and eligibility criteria related to NEET PG will be available at NBE websites- nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in.

Recommended: Check Your Admission Chances for MD/MS/Diploma in All India Quota & State Level Counselings Based on Your NEET PG Rank, Check Now -NEET PG College Predictor

Check Your Admission Chances in DNB Programs Based on your NEET PG Rank, Check Now- DNB CET College Predictor

NEET PG 2022 is scheduled to be held on March 12, the admit card is likely to available for download from March 7. NEET PG is a 3 hours 30-minute computer-based test (CBT) comprising of 200 questions.

Eligibility Criteria:

  1. Candidates must have a recognised provisional or permanent MBBS degree certificate issued by an institute recognised by the NMC
  2. Candidates must also have a provisional or permanent registration certificate issued by the MCI or a State Medical Council
  3. The NEET PG 2022 aspirant must have completed their one-year internship on or before June 30, 2022.

NEET PG 2022: How To Apply

  • Visit the official website of NBEMS- natboard.edu.in
  • On the home page, click on the link 'New Registration'
  • Fill the application form, and 'register'
  • Pay the application fees
  • Download the confirmation page, take a print out for further reference.

The NEET PG 2022 will be conducted for admission to Master of Surgery, Doctor of Medicine, and PG Diploma programmes. Through NEET PG entrance exam, admission is given to 10,821 Master of Surgery (MS), 19,953 Doctor of Medicine (MD), and 1,979 PG Diploma seats at 6,102 government, private, deemed-to-be universities and central universities.

Click here for more Education News
NEET admit card NEET PG Counselling NEET PG NEET PG 2021
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Government Appoints Vice-Chancellor In West Bengal University Ignoring Governor's Choice
Government Appoints Vice-Chancellor In West Bengal University Ignoring Governor's Choice
UGC Amends ABC Regulation To Bring All Higher Education Institutions Under Same Platform
UGC Amends ABC Regulation To Bring All Higher Education Institutions Under Same Platform
GATE 2022 Admit Card (OUT) Live: IIT Kharagpur Releases Hall Tickets At Gate.iitkgp.ac.in
Live | GATE 2022 Admit Card (OUT) Live: IIT Kharagpur Releases Hall Tickets At Gate.iitkgp.ac.in
Pariksha Pe Charcha Applications Underway; PM Modi Urges Students, Teachers, Parents To Register For PPC 2022
Pariksha Pe Charcha Applications Underway; PM Modi Urges Students, Teachers, Parents To Register For PPC 2022
NEET PG 2022 Online Applications To Start Today; Exam On March 12
NEET PG 2022 Online Applications To Start Today; Exam On March 12
.......................... Advertisement ..........................