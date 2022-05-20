NEET PG 2022: How To Score Well? Expert's Preparation Tips And Tricks

Image credit: Shutterstock NEET PG 2022 exam will be held tomorrow

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is set to hold the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate, or NEET PG 2022, on Saturday, May 21, 2022. Students from all over the nation will be taking the exam by carrying their NEET PG admit card 2022 which is available on the official website natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in. Though there was a buzz about the NEET PG postponement among the students and the teachers, the exam is going to be conducted on the scheduled day only.

As the NEET PG 2022 is going to be conducted tomorrow, aspirants are looking for last-minute preparation tips and suggestions to give their best in the examination. Sharing some NEET PG 2022 preparation tips, Saurabh Kumar, Chief Academic Officer (CAO), Vidyamandir Classes (VMC) said, “Aspirants must create a proper schedule and concentrate on their weak areas. Every year, lakhs of aspirants apply for the exam, but only a small percentage of them succeed. With such a high level of competition, every aspirant must develop a well-thought-out strategy to perform flawlessly and effectively.”

NEET PG 2022: Preparation Tips And Tricks

Besides going through the updated syllabus and last year’s paper pattern of NEET PG, students have to pay attention to their weak areas and should try to resolve the problems, as suggested by the industry expert Mr Kumar.

He said, “Images are another factor that can assist you in your exam preparation. Concentrate on images and attempt to remember them. Image-related queries make up more than 40 per cent of the article.” He also suggested students begin their revision with the subject Biology as it has a higher weight in the syllabus. “Candidates should begin by reviewing the biology syllabus before moving on to the rest of the curriculum. Keep the exam format in mind and revise with a positive mentality,” he added.

Talking about the importance of the Mock Tests, Mr Kumar stated, “Taking additional Mock Tests can assist you in identifying your potential weaknesses so that you can improve.” He told students that taking regular examinations help students overcome their fear and gain confidence. Also, it helps greatly in managing time efficiently and effectively.

Over a lakh candidates are appearing for NEET PG 2022 which will be held at over 600 exam centres across the country. NEET PG 2022 will be held between 9 AM to 12 PM.