NEET PG 2022 Postponed: Supreme Court Lists Plea On Application Date, Internship Deadline For February 8

NEET PG 2022 was earlier scheduled to be held on March 12

NEET PG 2022 Postponed: As Centre postponed the dates for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Postgraduate (NEET PG 2022) exam, the Supreme Court will now hear a plea regarding application deadline of NEET PG and completion of internship. A bench of justices DY Chandrachud and Surya Kant briefly heard the matter today and listed the matter for further hearing on Tuesday, February 8.

NEET PG petition sought the extension of exam date, but the medical entrance test date already been deferred by six to eight weeks. Meanwhile, the issue regarding internship persisted as petitioners said that it is not possible to comply with the deadline of May 31.

Speaking with Careers360, one of the petitioner's Advocate Dr. Charu Mathur said, "Though the NEET PG exam has been deferred by six to eight weeks, key issue regarding internship remains to be resolved. Following PM Narendra Modi's assurance, doctors did 100 days of Covid-19 duty and selflessly submitted to call of nation but this disrupted their internship. Internship is for one year and as per info bulletin it is to be completed by May 31. This is practically not possible as they were in COVID duty. However, I'm sure that this issue will also get resolved."

During the court hearing, the top court also said that the application process deadline can be extended. Meanwhile, the centre today deferred the NEET PG exam date which was scheduled to be held on March 12, the Ministry of Health in a communication sent to the National Board of Examinations mentioned that the NEET PG 2022 date was postponed following representations received from doctors regarding request to delay medical entrance test since it is clashing with the counselling date.

"Also, many of the interns would not be able to participate in the PG counselling by the month of May/ June 2022. Keeping the above facts in view, the Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has taken the decision to postpone NEET PG 2022 by six to eight weeks or suitably," the letter by Dr B Srinivas, Assistant Director General (Medical Education) and Member Secretary of the Medical Counselling Committee read.

The exam is conducted by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) for admission to postgraduate medical courses.