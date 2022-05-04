NEET PG 2022: Plea Filed In Supreme Court To Postpone Exam

Image credit: Shutterstock Supreme Court advocate Sandeep S Tiwari filed a plea to postpone NEET PG 2022

NEET PG 2022: A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court of India by the All India Medical Students Association (AIMSA) to postpone the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG 2022) which will be held on May 21. The plea was filed by the Supreme Court advocate Sandeep S Tiwari on Wednesday, May 4. “On behalf of All India Medical Students Association (AIMSA) we have moved the Supreme Court of India against the scheduled examination of NEET PG 2022 dated May 21, 2022. The aspirants raised their own grievances due to mismatch / clashing of dates in ongoing counselling for NEET PG 2021,” the advocate tweeted. Register here for NEET PG 2022 latest updates, study material, free question papers, preparation tips

Latest: Free Download NEET PG Previous Year Sample Papers. Click Here

Suggested : Stress Management Techniques: Causes, Symptoms, Techniques. Read More.

Suggested : How to Increase Memory Power. Read More.

On behalf of All India Medical Students Association (AIMSA) we have moved Supreme Court of India against scheduled examination of NEET -PG 2022 dated 21st May, 2022. . The aspirants raised own grievances due to mismatch / clashing of dates in ongoing counselling for NEET-PG 2021 — SANDEEP S TIWARI (@SANDEEPSTIWARI5) May 4, 2022

As there is a delay in NEET PG 2021 counselling, students are urging the government to postpone the exam date due to the occurrence of less gap between the NEET PG exam day and counselling. Recently, sources in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) told Careers360 that no postponement will be done for NEET PG 2022. The exam will be held on May 21 as per the schedule. In a meeting, where union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya was present, the dates of NEET PG 2022 were decided.

Meanwhile, NEET PG aspirants and several doctors associations wrote letters to President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the health minister to postpone the NEET PG exam 2022. Aspirants from all over the nation also shared opinions on medical interns being ineligible. They are saying that conducting the NEET PG 2022 exam on May 21 would make around 5,000 medical interns who served the patients during COVID 19 pandemic, unqualified to appear for the examination.