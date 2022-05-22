NEET PG 2022: Over 2 Lakh Candidates Appear For Medical Exam

Image credit: Shutterstock NEET PG 2022 was conducted in 849 examination centres in 267 cities on May 21

NEET PG Exam: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate, or NEET PG 2022, was conducted on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at 9:00 am. The National Board Of Examinations In Medical Sciences (NBEMS) hold the NEET PG 2022 at 849 examination centres in 267 cities. Amid NEET PG postponement and controversy, the examinational started at all examination centres smoothly and ended smoothly, an official from NBEMS confirmed.

A total of 206301 candidates registered themselves to take the exam and tentatively 182318 candidates appeared for NEET PG this year. “More than 1800 Independent Faculty appointed by NBEMS appraised the conduct of examination at the test centre. Around 18000 invigilators of TCS attended the examination. Central observers of GB, NBEMS also visited the centres in real time to oversee the conduct of examination. The exam was uneventful,” as per the official statement.

The NBEMS set up a Command Centre at the office where NBEMS officials and TCS technical teams coordinated the entire management of NEET PG 2022.

Meanwhile, due to heavy rains, candidates and exam authorities faced challenges in Silchar, Assam during NEET PG 2022. To overcome the issue, local administration and appraisers arranged a temporary bridge overnight and managed to book a bus for candidates to reach to the centre.

Students and examination authorities who appeared for NEET PG 2022 in the entire country followed the COVID 19 guidelines such as wearing masks, carrying hand sanitiser and maintaining social distance.