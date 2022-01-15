NEET PG 2022 Online Applications To Start Today; Exam On March 12

  • Home
NEET PG 2022: The National Board of Examinations (NBE) will begin the online application for NEET PG 2022 from today, January 15.

NEET PG application to start from today
New Delhi:

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) will begin the online application for NEET PG 2022 from today, January 15. The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) will be held in computer-based mode on March 12, 2022, at multiple NEET PG exam centres in India. The application portal of NEET PG 2022 which will start today will remain open till February 4.

To appear for NEET PG 2021 exam, aspirants seeking admission to the postgraduate medical courses must complete the internship, and also meet the other required eligibility criteria.

NEET PG application form 2022, as per the NBE statement, said that information regarding the NEET PG brochure and NEET PG 2022 application form has been made available at nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in.

NEET PG 2022 Eligibility Criteria

  • Aspirants must have a recognised provisional or a permanent MBBS degree certificate issued by an institute recognised by Medical Council of India (MCI)

  • Candidates must also have a provisional or a permanent registration certificate issued by the MCI or State Medical Council

  • The NEET PG 2022 aspirant must have completed their compulsory one-year internship

NEET PG is conducted every year for Master of Surgery (MS), Doctor of Medicine (MD) and PG Diploma seats.

