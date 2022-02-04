NEET PG 2022 Online Application Ends Today; Registration Link, Other Details

NEET PG application last date today

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) will close the online application window for NEET PG 2022 today, February 4. The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) will be held in computer-based mode at multiple NEET PG exam centres in India. The application portal of NEET PG 2022 opened on January 15. Candidates can apply online at the official website - nbe.edu.in.

NEET PG 2022 was scheduled to be held on March 12, however, the exam date has been postponed by six to eight weeks since NEET PG 2022 date was clashing with counselling dates.

To appear for NEET PG 2022, applicants seeking admission to the postgraduate medical courses must complete the internship, and also meet the other required eligibility criteria.

NEET PG Application: Direct Link

NEET PG 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Aspirants must have a recognised provisional or a permanent MBBS degree certificate issued by an institute recognised by Medical Council of India (MCI)

Candidates must also have a provisional or a permanent registration certificate issued by the MCI or State Medical Council

The NEET PG 2022 aspirant must have completed their compulsory one-year internship

NEET PG 2022: How To Apply

Visit the official website of NBEMS - nbe.edu.in Then click on the NEET PG 2022 tab Click on the Aplication link Fill the application form, and 'register' Pay the application fees Download the confirmation page, take a print out for further reference.

NEET PG is conducted every year for Master of Surgery (MS), Doctor of Medicine (MD) and PG Diploma seats.