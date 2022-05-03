NEET PG 2022 Not Likely To Be Postponed; NBE To Conduct Exam On May 21: Sources

Image credit: shutterstock.com NEET PG 2022 will be held on May 21

NEET PG 2022: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG 2022) will be held as scheduled on May 21, and the medical entrance is not likely to be postponed as demanded by the aspirants, sources in Health Ministry told Careers360. The decision was taken in a meeting held on Saturday, April 30 in presence of Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, as per sources. READ MORE | Postpone NEET PG 2022: Doctors Association Writes To Health Ministry

Meanwhile, NEET PG aspirants, several doctors associations wrote letter to the President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, health minister to postpone the NEET PG exams 2022 citing delay in the counselling process. The Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) in its letter mentioned that the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) on April 30 announced that the provisional stray vacancy round of NEET PG counselling was made 'null and void' and the final result will be released on Tuesday, May 2. Further, following the completion, the state governments can conduct a mop-up round, several states have already released schedule which will commence from May, the letter read. ALSO READ | "If NEET PG Happens On May 21, We Have To Surrender Our Medical Degrees," Doctors Write To President, PM Modi

In an another letter to the President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the doctors association mentioned that if the NEET PG 2022 exam will be held on May 21, then doctors have no choice but to surrender their prestigious medical degrees to Government of India at Rastrapathi Bhavan.

NEET PG 2022 admit card will be released shortly, the candidates who will appear for the exam can download the hall ticket on the official website- nbe.edu.in. NEET PG 2022 will be conducted as an online test for applicants seeking admission to MD, MS or Postgraduate Diploma programmes in all medical colleges, universities in India except AIIMS, PGIMER, NIMHANS, SCTIMST and JIPMER.

For details on NEET PG 2022 exam, please visit the website- nbe.edu.in.