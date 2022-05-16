NEET PG 2022 On May 21; Check Syllabus, Paper Pattern

Image credit: Shutterstock NEET PG 2022 will be conducted on Saturday, May 21

NEET PG 2022: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate, or NEET PG 2022 on May 21, 2022. The candidates who have successfully registered for the exam, got access to their NEET PG admit card 2022 on the official website- natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in on May 14, 2022. The NEET PG application correction window was closed down on May 4, 2022.

“The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) shall be conducting the NEET-PG 2022 on May 21, 2022 (9 AM to 12:30 PM) in a computer-based mode across the country,” NBEMS on the official notice said.

“Candidates will not be allowed entry inside the test centre without verification of government issued photo identification proof in original. Please refer information bulletin and admit card for details of documents required to be carried at test centre,”- NBEMS further added.

As the NEET PG 2022 is just a few days away, the candidates must be aware of the syllabus and paper pattern shared by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences.

NEET PG 2022 Syllabus

Candidates who are looking for the NEET PG syllabus must know that the questions in the exam will be based on all the subjects that were taught during the MBBS programme.

“The syllabus for the exam shall comprise of subject/ knowledge area as per Graduate Medical Education Regulations issued by the erstwhile Medical Council of India with prior approval of the Govt of India,” the information bulletin reads.

NEET PG 2022 Paper Pattern

The NEET PG 2022 paper will contain Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQ) using a computer network (CBT) as per the exam schemes shared in the Information Bulletin. The exam will comprise 200 Multiple Choices and single correct response. The questions in NEET PG 2022 will be in the English language only. Three hrs 30 minutes time will be provided to the candidates. There will be 25 per cent negative marking for incorrect answers. No marks will be deducted for unattempted questions.