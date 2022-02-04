NEET PG 2022 On May 21; Check Revised Schedule

NEET PG 2022 new date announced

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has announced the revised NEET PG 2022 exam date. National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate, commonly known as NEET PG, will be held in computer-based mode on May 21, 2022. The NEET PG application deadline has also been extended. The online application window for submission of applications for NEET PG 2022 which was earlier scheduled to be closed on February 4 will now continue till March 25 (till 11:55 PM).

To appear for NEET PG 2021 exam, aspirants seeking admission to the postgraduate medical courses must complete the internship and also meet the other required eligibility criteria.

Applicants will also be able to edit the application form between March 29 and April 7, 2022. NEET PG 2022 admit cards will be made available to the candidates from May 16 and the result will be declared on June 20.

NEET PG 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Aspirants must have a recognised provisional or a permanent MBBS degree certificate issued by an institute recognised by Medical Council of India (MCI)

Candidates must also have a provisional or a permanent registration certificate issued by the MCI or State Medical Council

The NEET PG 2021 aspirant must have completes their compulsory one-year internship

NEET PG 2022 was scheduled to be held on March 12, however, the centre today had postponed the exam following representations received from doctors regarding request to delay medical entrance test since it is clashing with the counselling date.