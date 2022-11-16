NEET PG 2022 Mop-Up Round Choice Filling, Locking Facility Today

  • Home
NEET PG medical applicants who had registered for mop-up round 2022 counselling will be able to lock choices between 2 pm and 5 pm today, November 16.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Nov 16, 2022 1:11 pm IST

New Delhi:

Candidates will be able to enter choices and lock choices for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling mop-up round today, November 16. Applicants who had registered for NEET PG 2022 mop-up round counselling will be able to lock choices between 2 pm and 5 pm today, November 16. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) which administers NEET PG counselling has revised the NEET PG mop-up round counselling dates many times. The NEET PG 2022 mop-up round choice filling and choice locking facility was first scheduled to end on November 5 then on November 13 and now will conclude today, November 16, 2022.

The MCC has asked candidates to download the 'Sandes' app to receive updates regarding NEET PG counselling.

MCC PG NEET Counselling 2022: How To Fill Choices

  1. Go to the official website-- mcc.nic.in
  2. On the NEET PG 2022 registration link, login with the NEET PG Roll number, password
  3. Fill in the choices of subjects and institutions in the order of preference on the next window
  4. Lock the choices and submit

PG medical aspirants can give as many choices as they wish. However, an MCC statement says, choices should be in order of preference, as the allotment is done on the basis of choices submitted by the qualified candidate in order of preference given by the candidate and as per the availability. However, it is advisable that the participating candidates fill-in the choices up to a total of 30-40 choices.

NEET PG
