NEET PG 2022: Medical Aspirants Move Supreme Court, Seeking Clarity On EWS Quota

NEET PG 2022: Medical aspirants have approached the top court seeking clarity on the NEET PG 2022-23 information bulletin regarding the applicability of EWS criteria, as per reports.

Education | Updated: Feb 14, 2022 1:44 pm IST

NEET PG 2022: Medical Aspirants Move Supreme Court, Seeking Clarity On EWS Quota
NEET PG candidates should be allowed to fill in the EWS category after the deadline, the petition further sought.
Image credit: Shutterstock

NEET PG 2022: The Supreme Court will soon hear the petition related to the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) quota in connection with the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2022. Medical aspirants have approached the top court seeking clarity on the NEET PG 2022-23 information bulletin regarding the applicability of EWS criteria, as per reports.

Recommended: Check Your Admission Chances for MD/MS/Diploma in All India Quota & State Level Counselings Based on Your NEET PG Rank, Check Now -NEET PG College Predictor

Check Your Admission Chances in DNB Programs Based on your NEET PG Rank, Check Now- DNB CET College Predictor

Earlier on January 7, the Supreme Court had paved the way for starting the stalled NEET-PG 2021 counselling process based on the existing 27 percent reservation for OBC in the All India Quota seats, saying there is an "urgent need" to begin the admission process. The top court also allowed 10 per cent EWS reservation for this year and for the upcoming years, the criteria will be decided in a final hearing on March 3.

According to the report, the aspirants while challenging clause 8.26 of the Information Bulletin have sought modification of the same to the extent it restricts a candidate for changing the category after online registration on or before February 4.

NEET PG candidates should be allowed to fill in the EWS category after the deadline, the petition further sought. The medical aspirants have further urged the top court to extend the date for “edit window” from February 11, and include the category change option to enable them to choose the EWS category after the final decision in case, the report added.

Meanwhile, the NBE released the revised schedule for NEET PG 2022 exam. As per the schedule, the medical exam will now be conducted on May 21. Candidates can now apply for the NEET PG 2022 exam till March 25 through the official website-- nbe.edu.in.

