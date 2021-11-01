NEET PG 2022, MDS Exams In March; NBE Releases Academic Calendar

  • Home
National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2022 will be conducted on March 12 and NEET Superspecialty (SS) 2022 will be held on June 18 and 19, 2022.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Nov 1, 2021 4:51 pm IST | Source: Careers360

NEET MDS 2022 is scheduled for March 6. DNB-PDCET 2022 is scheduled for March 20 and FET 2022 for July 9 (representational)
New Delhi:

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has announced dates for different medical exams scheduled between January, 2022 and May, 2023. National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2022 will be conducted on March 12 and NEET Superspecialty (SS) 2022 will be held on June 18 and 19, 2022, the board said.

NEET SS 2022 will be conducted on the revised scheme, the board had earlier said.

NEET MDS 2022 is scheduled for March 6. DNB-PDCET 2022 is scheduled for March 20 and FET 2022 for July 9, it said.

NBE Medical Exam Calendar 2022

NEET PG 2022

March 12, 2022

NEET MDS 2022

March 6, 2022

DNB-PDCET 2022

March 20, 2022

NEET-SS 2022

June 18, 19, 2022

FET 2022

July 9, 2022

FAT 2022

February 19, 2022

FMGE June 2022

June 4, 2022

FMGE December 2022

December 17, 2022

FDST 2022

December 17, 2022

“The candidates are advised to check the exact dates of examinations from the Information Bulletins/ NBEMS website as the above dates are purely tentative and subject to approvals & confirmations,” the NBE said.

Information bulletin and other details regarding these exams will be available on the NBE websites, natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in.

National Board of Examinations (NBE) NEET News NEET PG
