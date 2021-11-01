NEET PG 2022, MDS Exams In March; NBE Releases Academic Calendar
The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has announced dates for different medical exams scheduled between January, 2022 and May, 2023. National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2022 will be conducted on March 12 and NEET Superspecialty (SS) 2022 will be held on June 18 and 19, 2022, the board said.
NEET SS 2022 will be conducted on the revised scheme, the board had earlier said.
NEET MDS 2022 is scheduled for March 6. DNB-PDCET 2022 is scheduled for March 20 and FET 2022 for July 9, it said.
NBE Medical Exam Calendar 2022
NEET PG 2022
March 12, 2022
NEET MDS 2022
March 6, 2022
DNB-PDCET 2022
March 20, 2022
NEET-SS 2022
June 18, 19, 2022
FET 2022
July 9, 2022
FAT 2022
February 19, 2022
FMGE June 2022
June 4, 2022
FMGE December 2022
December 17, 2022
FDST 2022
December 17, 2022
“The candidates are advised to check the exact dates of examinations from the Information Bulletins/ NBEMS website as the above dates are purely tentative and subject to approvals & confirmations,” the NBE said.
Information bulletin and other details regarding these exams will be available on the NBE websites, natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in.