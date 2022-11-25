  • Home
NEET PG 2022: MCC Releases Provisional List Of Candidates Joined In Mop-Up Round

MCC has released the list of candidates who joined in NEET PG 2022 mop-up round counselling.

Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Nov 25, 2022 3:27 pm IST

NEET PG 2022: MCC Releases Provisional List Of Candidates Joined In Mop-Up Round
NEET PG 2022 mop up round list of joined candidates
Image credit: Shutterstock

NEET PG Counselling 2022: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the list of candidates who joined in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2022 mop-up round counselling in MD, MS and DNB programmes. The list of candidates who have reported to the allotted college and have taken admission in the mop-up round is available on the official website-- mcc.nic.in.

Candidates who have reported and taken admission need to make sure that their name is present in the list. In case, the names of any joined candidates are not included in the list, the candidates should immediately contact the allotted college and candidates or college authorities should ensure that the admission is completed online on the portal by 4 pm today November 25, 2022.

NEET PG 2022 List Of Candidates Joined In Mop-Up Round Direct Link

The MCC notice reads: " As advised time and again, the candidates/college authorities should make sure that the admission letter is generated from the portal failing which the admission will be considered ‘Null & Void’ and such seats will come again in the software for seat processing in Stray Vacancy Round".

MCC has released the list containing the candidate's name, roll number, quota name, all-India rank, category, option number, institute code, institute name, subject, allotted category, allotted phone number and admitted round. As per the list issued by the MCC, a total of 19, 840 candidates have joined in the NEET PG mop-up round.

NEET PG 2022: How To Check List Of Candidates Joined In Mop-Up Round

  1. Visit the official website- mcc.nic.in
  2. Go to NEET PG 2022 counselling.
  3. On the homepage, from the ' News & Events' section click on the relevant link.
  4. The NEET PG 2022 mop-up round provisional list of joined candidates will appear on the screen.
  5. Download the list and take a printout.
NEET Counselling
