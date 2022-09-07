  • Home
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2022 counselling schedule.

Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Sep 7, 2022 5:59 pm IST
NEET PG 2022: MCC Releases Counselling Schedule For AIQ, Deemed Universities; Details Here
NEET PG 2022 Counselling Schedule

NEET PG 2022 Counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2022 counselling schedule. The NEET PG counselling dates for 50 per cent AIQ and 100 per cent Deemed/Central universities, AFMS, PG DNB seats are available on the official website- mcc.nic.in. The NEET PG counselling round 1 registration and fee payment for aforesaid seats will start from September 15 and will close on September 23, 2022. The choice filling and locking process will be held between September 20 and September 25, 2022.

The NEET PG first round counselling verification of internal candidates by the respective universities/institutes will be held from September 23 to 24, 2022. The processing of seat allotment will be held on September 26 and 27. The NEET PG round 1 seat allotment result will be declared on September 28, 2022. The candidates can report at the allotted colleges between September 29 and October 4, 2022. The NEET PG Counselling 2022 will be held in 4 rounds. The fourth round will be the online stray vacancy round.

Also Read|| NEET PG 2022 Counselling Postponed To Include More Seats, Benefit Candidates

NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Important Dates

EventsDates
Round 1 Counselling
NEET PG 2022 round 1 counselling registration and fee paymentSeptember 15 to 23, 2022
Choice filling/lockingSeptember 20 to 25, 2022
Verification of internal candidates by the respective universities/institutesSeptember 23 to 24, 2022
Processing of seat allotmentSeptember 26-27, 2022
NEET PG round 1 seat allotment resultSeptember 28, 2022
Reporting/ JoiningSeptember 29 to October 4, 2022
Round 2 Counselling
Round 2 counselling registration and fee payment dateOctober 10 to 14, 2022
Choice filling/lockingOctober 11 to 14, 2022
Verification of internal candidates by the respective universities/institutesOctober 14 to 16, 2022
Processing of seat allotmentOctober 17 to 18, 2022
NEET PG round 2 seat allotment resultOctober 19, 2022
Reporting/ JoiningOctober 20 to 26, 2022

Direct Link: NEET PG Counselling 2022 Schedule

“After the second round of counselling for All India Quota (AIQ) seats, the students who take admission in AIQ seats should not be allowed, permitted to vacate the seats. This would ensure that very few seats are reverted to the State Quota and also AIQ seats are filed by students from the all India merit list only. The students who take admission and secure admission in Deemed Universities pursuant to the second round of counselling conducted by the DGHS shall not be eligible to participate in any other counselling,” MCC said in a statement.

NEET PG Counselling
