NEET PG 2022: MCC Releases Counselling Schedule For AIQ, Deemed Universities; Details Here

NEET PG 2022 Counselling Schedule

NEET PG 2022 Counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2022 counselling schedule. The NEET PG counselling dates for 50 per cent AIQ and 100 per cent Deemed/Central universities, AFMS, PG DNB seats are available on the official website- mcc.nic.in. The NEET PG counselling round 1 registration and fee payment for aforesaid seats will start from September 15 and will close on September 23, 2022. The choice filling and locking process will be held between September 20 and September 25, 2022.

Recommended: Check Your Admission Chances for MD/MS/Diploma in All India Quota & State Level Counselings Based on Your NEET PG Rank, Check Now -NEET PG College Predictor



Check Your Admission Chances in DNB Programs Based on your NEET PG Rank, Check Now- DNB CET College Predictor

The NEET PG first round counselling verification of internal candidates by the respective universities/institutes will be held from September 23 to 24, 2022. The processing of seat allotment will be held on September 26 and 27. The NEET PG round 1 seat allotment result will be declared on September 28, 2022. The candidates can report at the allotted colleges between September 29 and October 4, 2022. The NEET PG Counselling 2022 will be held in 4 rounds. The fourth round will be the online stray vacancy round.

Also Read|| NEET PG 2022 Counselling Postponed To Include More Seats, Benefit Candidates

NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Important Dates

Events Dates Round 1 Counselling NEET PG 2022 round 1 counselling registration and fee payment September 15 to 23, 2022 Choice filling/locking September 20 to 25, 2022 Verification of internal candidates by the respective universities/institutes September 23 to 24, 2022 Processing of seat allotment September 26-27, 2022 NEET PG round 1 seat allotment result September 28, 2022 Reporting/ Joining September 29 to October 4, 2022

Round 2 Counselling Round 2 counselling registration and fee payment date October 10 to 14, 2022 Choice filling/locking October 11 to 14, 2022 Verification of internal candidates by the respective universities/institutes October 14 to 16, 2022 Processing of seat allotment October 17 to 18, 2022 NEET PG round 2 seat allotment result October 19, 2022 Reporting/ Joining October 20 to 26, 2022

Direct Link: NEET PG Counselling 2022 Schedule

“After the second round of counselling for All India Quota (AIQ) seats, the students who take admission in AIQ seats should not be allowed, permitted to vacate the seats. This would ensure that very few seats are reverted to the State Quota and also AIQ seats are filed by students from the all India merit list only. The students who take admission and secure admission in Deemed Universities pursuant to the second round of counselling conducted by the DGHS shall not be eligible to participate in any other counselling,” MCC said in a statement.