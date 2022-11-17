NEET PG 2022: MCC Issues Important Notice For Candidates Participated In State Counselling

Image credit: shutterstock.com The NEET PG 2022 mop-up round will be held on November 18

NEET PG 2022 Counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has asked candidates who joined through state counselling and have also participated in the mop-up round of All India Counselling to resign, else they will be removed before seat processing of NEET PG 2022. According to MCC, there are 43 such candidates who participated in both state counselling and mop-up rounds.

"It is also pertinent to mention that as per data received till date, there are 43 candidates (annexure-II) who have joined seats in Round-1 or Round-2 of All India counselling conducted by MCC of DGHS as well as in state counselling conducted by state counselling authorities. Such candidates should either resign their seat joined through state counselling by 6 PM of 17.11.2022 and ensure that their names are deleted from the list of candidates joined through respective state counselling authorities failing which their names would be removed from the All India Quota joined candidate’s data of MCC of DGHS and they will have no claim on their joined seat," MCC notification mentioned. ALSO READ | Karnataka KEA Announces NEET PG counselling 2022 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result

The NEET PG 2022 mop-up round will be held on November 18, 2022. The MCC in its statement referred the Supreme Court order which stated that all states and union territories had to complete the second round of state counselling by November 16 and had to submit and upload date on the MCC website.

The MCC has released the list of 18,184 candidates who have participated in various state counselling. For details on NEET PG 2022 counselling, please visit the website- mcc.nic.in.