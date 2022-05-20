  • Home
NEET PG 2022 Tomorrow: Know Students' Demand On Exam Postponement

NEET PG 2022 will be held on May 21. Know why students are demanding to postpone medical admission test

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: May 20, 2022 4:55 pm IST | Source: Careers360

NEET PG 2022 Tomorrow: Know Students' Demand On Exam Postponement
NEET PG 2022 will be held on May 21
Image credit: shutterstock.com

NEET PG 2022: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG 2022) will be held on Saturday, May 21. Though there is a long demand from the NEET PG aspirants to postpone the exam, the National Board of Examinations (NBE) will conduct the medical admission test in the morning shift tomorrow, 9 AM to 12 PM. The NEET PG aspirants pointed out the insufficient gap to prepare for the exam. According to the aspirants, the all-India counselling was concluded on May 3, but several state counselling processes are still on. The candidates appearing for the counselling process are facing difficulties to prepare for the exam.

"We are in a dilemma if we should attend counseling or prepare for an exam because of this insufficient time gap. The counselling schedule was changed nearly 7 times by MCC this year , also the mop up round was cancelled both at all India and state level. How could we study amongst these uncertainties created by these exam bodies," the doctors association in a letter to President, PM Modi

NEET PG 2022: Why Are Students Demanding To Postpone Exam?

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) in its letter to Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya mentioned that both the NEET PG 2021 exam and counselling was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The counselling process was further delayed due to the Supreme Court ruling on March 31 which ordered the cancellation and to conduct a special round counselling for the mop-up round.

In the letter, IMA requested to postpone the exam as it will provide a reasonable period to the aspirants for the preparation of medical entrance. "Since the NEET PG 2022 examination date is 21st May 2022, we request your timely intervention and urgent consideration of postponement of the NEET PG 2022 for a reasonable period of time, so that, the current NEET-PG2021 aspirants have adequate time to prepare and appear for the upcoming NEET-PG 2022 examination and the eligibility of all interns is also ensured," the letter read.

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) in its recent memorandum informed that lots of students could not get admission into college due to delay in NEET counselling. The students are now in a dilemma as there is very less time for 2021 counselling and 2022 exam date.

According to the student union, "many students did not fill out the form for NEET-PG 2022 because of this. The future of thousands of students is at stake as a result of conflict between the counselling process of NEET PG 2021 and the date of the NEET PG 2022 examination and not getting enough time for preparation." The student union demanded to postpone the exam by at least two months.

#NEETPG2022postponement was one of the trending tweets for a couple of weeks, and lots of candidates have shared their agonies for preparation of the medical entrance on the micro blogging site- Twitter.

Candidates who will appear for the NEET PG 2022 exam should follow the COVID-19 guidelines, they should reach the exam centre with face masks, hand sanitisers and should follow mandatory social distancing guidelines. The candidates need to reach the exam centre half an hour before the exam which will commence at 9 am, and should carry admit card, other required important documents. The NEET PG 2022 exam will conclude at 12 PM.

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Post Graduate NEET PG

