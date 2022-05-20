NEET PG 2022: A Look At Controversy, Supreme Court Decisions

NEET PG 2022 tomorrow; a look at Supreme Court decision

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) will be held tomorrow, May 21, after much deliberation and written letters to the Health Ministry and Prime Minister of India seeking a postponement. The Supreme Court on Friday, May 13, had also refused to postpone NEET PG 2022. NEET PG aspirants taking the exam tomorrow can download the admit card available on the official websites -- natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in.

A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and Surya Kant, while refusing the plea by medical aspirants, said the postponement of NEET PG would create “chaos and uncertainty” and would affect the larger section of students, who have registered for the examination and the delay would cause unavailability of doctors and seriously affect patient care.

Over 15,000 medical aspirants submitted a memorandum on May first week to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to postpone NEET PG. According to reports, the memorandum has come from students across the country, including the Delhi-National Capital Region, through various groups and associations.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Wednesday, May 11 urged Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to postpone the postgraduate medical entrance exam. As per the IMA letter addressing to the health minister, both NEET PG 2021 exam and counselling were delayed due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The NEET PG 2021 exam was conducted five months after the scheduled date, and the counselling process started in January 2022, which was scheduled to begin on October 25, 2021.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, May 18, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) met with the Union Health Minister to discuss the issue of NEET PG 2022 postponement. ABVP has put six key points in the meeting with Mr Mandaviya.