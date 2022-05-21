NEET PG 2022 LIVE: Postgraduate Medical Entrance Test Today; Updates On Exam Guidelines, Reporting Time
NEET PG 2022: NEET PG will be conducted as an online test for applicants seeking admission to MD, MS or Postgraduate Diploma programmes. NBE NEET PG 2022 exam timing is 9 am to 12:30 pm. Follow this blog for latest updates on NEET PG 2022 exam, reporting time and other important points.
NBE NEET PG 2022: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) will be held today, May 21. NEET PG 2022 will be conducted as an online test for applicants seeking admission to MD, MS or Postgraduate Diploma programmes in all medical colleges, universities in India except AIIMS, PGIMER, NIMHANS, SCTIMST and JIPMER. To access and download the NEET PG 2022 admit card, students will be required to login with their user IDs and password generated during the registration process. NBE NEET PG 2022 exam timing is 9 am to 12:30 pm.
The Supreme Court on Friday, May 13, had also refused to postpone NEET PG 2022. A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and Surya Kant, while refusing the plea by medical aspirants, said the postponement of NEET PG would create “chaos and uncertainty” and would affect the larger section of students, who have registered for the examination and the delay would cause unavailability of doctors and seriously affect patient care.
The link to download the NEET PG admit card is live at the official site of NBE -- natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in. Once downloaded, candidates must take a printout of the admit card and carry it to the NEET PG exam hall today along with a valid ID proof. The candidates must paste their latest passport size photograph on the NEET PG admit card before reaching the exam centre.
Live updates
What Is A Good NEET PG Score?
Candidates securing less than 50th percentile (40th in case of SC/ST/OBC (Including PWD of SC/ST/OBC) and 45th in case of UR PWD candidates) in NEET-PG 2022 will not be considered for admission to MD/MS/PG Diploma courses and no merit position or rank shall be given to such candidates, a statement on the NBE NEET PG 2022 information bulletin read.
NBE NEET PG 2022 Marking Scheme
Allocation of marks for each MCQ in NEET PG 2022 exam will be as follows
|Correct Response
|4 Marks
|Incorrect Response
|1 Mark will be Deducted
|Unattempted Response
|0 Mark
NEET PG 2022 Exam Time
Although NEET PG 2022 exam will start at 9 am, entry to the NBE NEET PG exam centre will close at 8:30 am.
NEET PG 2022 Exam Pattern
The NEET PG 2022 paper will contain Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQ) using a computer network (CBT) as per the exam schemes shared in the Information Bulletin. The exam will comprise 200 Multiple Choices and single correct response. The questions in NEET PG 2022 will be in the English language only. Read More
NEET PG News: What If Students Face Technical Problems During Exam
In case of technical disruptions, NBE has made the following provisions.
NEET PG 2022 Latest News: Items Aspirants Can Carry
Candidates will be permitted to carry certain items with them to the examination lab:
- Face Mask
- Exam related documents (Admit card, ID Card etc)
NEET PG 2022: Items Prohibited At The NBE Exam Centre
- Any stationery item like textual material (printed or written), notes, Plastic Pouch, Calculator, Pen, Writing Pad, Pen Drives, Eraser, etc
- Any electronic device like Mobile Phone, Bluetooth, Earphones, Microphone, Pager, wrist watch/Health Band, Calculator, Electronic Pen/ Scanner etc
- All ornaments like bracelets, Ring, Earrings, Nose-pin, Chain/Necklace, Pendants, Necklace with pendants, Badge, Brooch etc
- Other items like Wallet, Goggles, Handbags, Belt, Cap etc
- Any eatable item opened or packed, soft drinks, water bottles etc
- Any other item which could be used for unfair means, for hiding communication devices like wireless/Bluetooth device, spy camera etc
NEET PG 2022 Today; Checklist For Medical Aspirants
- Printed copy of Barcoded/QR Coded Admit card with his/her recent coloured photograph pasted on it
- Photocopy of Permanent / Provisional SMC/MCI/NMC registration
- Original and valid/ non-expired) ID card, details of which have been provided while filling the application form
Aadhaar Card (with Photograph)
PAN Card
Driving License
Passport
Voter ID
“The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) shall be conducting the NEET PG 2022 on May 21, 2022 (9 AM to 12:30 PM) in a computer-based mode across the country,” NBEMS on the official notice said.
