NBE NEET PG 2022: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) will be held today, May 21. NEET PG 2022 will be conducted as an online test for applicants seeking admission to MD, MS or Postgraduate Diploma programmes in all medical colleges, universities in India except AIIMS, PGIMER, NIMHANS, SCTIMST and JIPMER. To access and download the NEET PG 2022 admit card, students will be required to login with their user IDs and password generated during the registration process. NBE NEET PG 2022 exam timing is 9 am to 12:30 pm.

The Supreme Court on Friday, May 13, had also refused to postpone NEET PG 2022. A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and Surya Kant, while refusing the plea by medical aspirants, said the postponement of NEET PG would create “chaos and uncertainty” and would affect the larger section of students, who have registered for the examination and the delay would cause unavailability of doctors and seriously affect patient care.

The link to download the NEET PG admit card is live at the official site of NBE -- natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in. Once downloaded, candidates must take a printout of the admit card and carry it to the NEET PG exam hall today along with a valid ID proof. The candidates must paste their latest passport size photograph on the NEET PG admit card before reaching the exam centre.

