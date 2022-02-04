NEET PG 2022 LIVE: Supreme Court Hearing On Medical Entrance Test Postponement Today

Image credit: shutterstock.com Supreme Court to take a call on NEET PG 2022 postponement on February 4

NEET PG 2022 LIVE: The Supreme Court will hear a plea on Friday, February 4 filed by six MBBS students seeking postponement of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET PG) exam 2022 which is scheduled to be held on March 12. As per the apex court website, the plea seeking deferment of NEET PG 2022 has been listed for hearing before the bench of justices D.Y. Chandrachud and Surya Kant on February 4. The plea was earlier listed for hearing on February 7, it was filed on January 25.

The plea filed through Dubey Law Chambers and Charu Mathur, seeks a direction to the National Board of Examination to defer the scheduled test until various requirements, such as completion of mandatory internship period, set forth in the PG Regulations, are met by many aspirants.

The petition raises a challenge to the violation of NEET PG Regulations, 2000, while admitting candidates for academic sessions in one session as there is an "explicit cap on the number of PG admissions to be done per year per unit", a lawyer of the firm said. The plea has also sought an extension of the deadline of completion of internship from May 31.

- With PTI Inputs