NEET PG 2022: Indian Medical Association Urges Health Minister To Postpone Medical Entrance

NEET PG 2022 will be held on May 21

NEET PG 2022: The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Wednesday, May 11 urged the Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to postpone the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG 2022) exam scheduled on May 21. In the letter, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) highlighted that the gap between NEET PG exam and counselling is very less to prepare for such an entrance exam.

As per the letter, both the NEET PG 2021 exam and counselling was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The NEET PG 2021 exam was conducted five months after the scheduled date, and the counselling process was started in January, which was scheduled to commence on October 25, 2021.

The counselling process was further delayed due to Supreme Court ruling on March 31 which ordered the cancellation and to conduct a special round counselling for the mop-up round. "Another innocent five to ten thousand interns, who served as COVID warriors during COVID-19 pandemic, are ineligible to appear for NEET-PG due to delay in completion of their final examination and consequently their internship beyond eligibility criteria set for the examination," the letter read.

IMA stressed to defer the NEET PG 2022 exam as it will provide reasonable period to the aspirants for the preparation of medical entrance. "Since the NEET PG 2022 examination date is 21st May 2022, we request your timely intervention and urgent consideration of postponement of the NEET PG 2022 for a reasonable period of time, so that, the current NEET-PG2021 aspirants have adequate time to prepare and appear for the upcoming NEET-PG 2022 examination and the eligibility of all interns is also ensured," the letter read.

"We are sure that the issue shall be dealt with urgency by granting the prayer as made herein above in larger academic and societal interest as a whole," it added.