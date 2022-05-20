NEET PG 2022 Exam Tomorrow; Last-Minute Preparation Tips For Candidates

Image credit: Shutterstock NEET PG 2022 exam will be held tomorrow

NEET PG 2022: The National Board of Examinations (NBE) is all set to conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2022 exam tomorrow, May 21. The NEET PG 2022 will be held as a computer-based test (CBT) for applicants seeking admission to MD, MS, or Postgraduate Diploma programmes in all medical colleges, and universities in India except AIIMS, PGIMER, JIPMER, NIMHANS, and SCTIMST.

Recommended: Use NEET PG college Predictor to check your admission chances in MD/MS/Diploma based on your rank Click Here

Latest: Use DNB CET College Predictor to check your admission chances Click Here

Don't Miss: A comprehensive counseling package with one-to-one counseling for NEET PG Admission process along with NEET PG, DNB CET & INI CET College Predictors. Click Here

NEET PG 2022 will comprise 200 multiple-choice and single correct response questions. The questions in the NBE NEET PG exam will be in the English language only. The medical entrance exam will be held for a duration of 3 hours 30 minutes. Smart work linked with a focused study will let a candidate excel in NEET PG 2022. Medical Aspirants can also follow some simple yet useful NEET PG preparation tips mentioned here.

NEET PG 2022: Preparation Tips

By following these relevant NEET PG exam preparation tips, one can definitely ace the exam. To prepare for the medical entrance test, one needs to get accustomed to the NEET PG 2022 exam pattern and the syllabus associated with it.

Know the Syllabus

Aspirants must know the topics covered under each section of the subjects. With the help of NEET PG syllabus, aspirants are able to plan their studies and focus on topics.

Know the Exam Pattern

The NEET PG 2022 exam patternwill let candidates have an overall idea about the scheme, mode, structure of NEET question paper, and weightage of topics.

Brush Up the Clinical Subjects

NEET PG will have 3 sections: Pre-Clinical, Para-Clinical, and Clinical, which are further subdivided into Pathology, Anatomy, and Psychiatry. Ensure that you brush up your basics on each of these sections. Divide your time between them in order of your preparation level. The most scoring subjects are Surgery, Pediatrics, Medicine, ENT, Dermatology, PSM, Radiology, Psychiatry, OBG, Orthopedics and Ophthalmology. These should form your primary focus when you begin your revision, prior to the final exam.

Keep Practicing Sample Papers/Mock Tests

The role of mock test in the NBE NEET PG exam is of utmost importance. Sample papers or previous years' question papers will give a fair idea about the pattern of questions and help one improve time management.

Make Short Notes

Candidates should make short notes of topics that are covered as it is easier to revise them and helps accommodate more time for other topics during revisions. Also, the focus should be on preparing topics from Biology as it has the most weightage of all subjects.

Other Preparation Tips