Image credit: shutterstock.com NEET PG exam postponed

NEET PG 2022: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Postgraduate (NEET PG 2022) which is scheduled to be held on March 12 has been postponed by six to eight weeks. The exam is conducted by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) for admission to postgraduate medical courses.

Six MBBS doctors had earlier moved the Supreme Court of India seeking directions to the NBE for postponement of the test until various requirements, such as completion of mandatory internship period, set forth in the PG Regulations, are met by many aspirants.

Several hundred MBBS graduates, whose internship got halted due to their Covid duty, would be rendered ineligible from appearing in the test due to lack of mandatory internship duty that too without their fault, the plea said.

"The petitioners (with 1500 candidates) have mentioned that they were in Covid duties in the year 2021 and therefore their internship was postponed. They have submitted that they are victims of circumstances and that they were not informed at any time that serving in Covid duties would tantamount to a situation where they will not be eligible to appear for the NEET-PG," the lawyer for the petitioners told PTI.

The plea also requested extension of the deadline of completion of internship from May 31.