NEET PG 2022 Exam Analysis: Paper Was "Moderately Difficult", Say Candidates

NEET PG 2022: The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has successfully conducted the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2022 today, May 21. The NEET PG 2022 exam was held from 9 am to 12:30 pm as a computer-based test (CBT) mode. There were a total of 200 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) from MBBS syllabi such as Pre-Clinical, Para-Clinical, and Clinical. Medical aspirants who had appeared for the NEET PG exam reviewed the paper as moderately difficult. NEET PG 2022 Live Updates

According to NEET PG aspirant Chinmayee Gowda, "Most of the questions were from obstetrician-gynecologist, Preventive and Social Medicine. Few questions were tricky, few were vague and few were very easy. Totally it was moderate to difficult."

"The paper was balanced, with a mix of easy and tough questions," another NEET PG aspirant Rohit Singh said.

Dr Aseem Dewan, Director (PG Division), Aakash+BYJU’S, said, "Most of the questions were from obstetrician-gynecologist, preventive, and molecular biology and biochemistry. The questions were straightforward in the presentation of facts. There were many clinical scenario questions in the NEET PG paper. Overall it was a straight-forward exam."

Candidates should note that the NBE will not release the NEET PG 2022 answer key. The NEET PG 2022 result PDF will be released on June 20. Once declared, candidates will be able to check and download the NEET PG result 2022 through the official websites- natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in.

The NBE NEET PG 2022 result will be released in the form of a merit list and will mention the roll number, marks scored (out of 800), and the rank secured by the candidate. There will be no re-evaluation or rechecking or re-totaling of responses marked by the candidates. Requests/queries for re-evaluation/re-totaling shall not be entertained, the NBE had earlier said.