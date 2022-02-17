NEET PG 2022: NBE Extends Cut-Off Date For Internship Completion; Important Details

Image credit: shutterstock.com NEET PG 2022 cut-off date has been extended till July 31

NEET PG 2022: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBEMS has extended the cut-off date for the NEET PG aspirants to complete their internships. According to NBE, the cut-off date has been extended till July 31, the candidates who will complete their internships during this period are eligible to appear for the NEET PG exams. “In continuation of the NBEMS notice dated 04.02.2022 and pursuant to the directions of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), Govt. of India vide its letter no. F. No. U11011/06/2021-MEC dated 15.02.2022, the cut-off date for completion of internship for the purpose of eligibility for NEET-PG 2022 has been extended to 31.07.2022," NBE notification mentioned.

The Supreme Court earlier on February 8 asked NEET PG aspirants to make a representation before the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) seeking an extension of the May 31 deadline to complete their internship process.

NEET PG exam date was earlier deferred by six to eight weeks, and it will now be held on May 21. The application deadline has also been extended, the online application window for submission of applications for NEET PG 2022 which was earlier scheduled to be closed on February 4 will now continue till March 25 (till 11:55 PM).

As per the revised schedule, the applicants will also be able to edit the application form between March 29 and April 7, 2022. NEET PG 2022 admit cards will be made available to the candidates from May 16 and the result will be declared on June 20. The exam is conducted by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) for admission to postgraduate medical courses.

