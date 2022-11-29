NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Stray Vacancy Round Provisional Allotment Result Out At Mcc.nic.in

NEET PG 2022 stray vacancy round allotment result declared

NEET PG 2022 Counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has declared the NEET PG counselling 2022 stray vacancy round allotment result today, November 29. Aspirants who applied for the NEET PG stray vacancy round can check the provisional allotment result on the official website-- mcc.nic.in. Candidates can check and download the NEET PG stray round allotment result by using NEET roll number and password.

Latest: NEET PG Previous Year Sample/Question Papers. Free Download Don't Miss: Quick Guide to NEET PG 2023 Exam, Admission, Seats, Fees and more. Download EBook Recommended: Join Medical PG (INI CET, NEET PG 2023) Counseling companion to shortlist colleges and get complete personalized guidance Join Now

In case a candidate finds any discrepancy in the NEET PG provisional result may immediately be informed to MCC of DGHS up to 5:30 pm of November 29, 2022. "The Candidates are further informed that the provisional result is only indicative in nature and subject to change. The candidates cannot claim any right over the allotted seat in the provisional result and the provisional result cannot be challenged before the Court of Law," MCC said in a statement.

"The candidates are advised to approach the allotted college/institute only after the declaration of NEET PG final result and only after downloading the allotment letter from the MCC website," it added. The MCC has prepared the NEET PG merit on the basis of NEET merit, choices filed by the candidates and availability of seats.

NEET PG 2022 Counselling: How To Check Stray Vacancy Allotment Result

Go to the designated official website- mcc.nic.in Click on the 'PG Counselling' tab Log in with the NEET PG roll number and password Check and verify NEET PG stray round provisional allotment result Download the allotment letter for further reference.

Direct Link: NEET PG 2022 Stray Vacancy Allotment Result