NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Stray Round Seat Allotment Result Tomorrow

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will declare the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2022 stray round allotment result tomorrow, November 29.

Education | Updated: Nov 28, 2022 9:13 pm IST

NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Stray Round Seat Allotment Result Tomorrow
NEET PG stray vacancy round allotment result on November 29

NEET PG 2022 Counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will declare the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2022 stray round allotment result tomorrow, November 29. Candidates who have filled choices in the NEET PG stray vacancy round can check the allotment result through the official website-- mcc.nic.in. Aspirants can download the allotment letter from the MCC's website by logging in through their NEET roll number, password and provided security pin.

MCC will prepare the NEET PG stray round allotment result on the basis of NEET PG merit, choices filled by candidates and availability of seats. The candidates who have not modified their choices in NEET PG stray vacancy round, the choices filled in by them during mop-up round counselling will be considered for the seat allotment process. MCC has conducted the stray vacancy round choice-filling process for candidates on November 26.

Also Read|| NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Choice Filling For Stray Vacancy Round Begins; Details Here

NEET PG 2022 Stray Round Allotment Result: How To Check

Step 1: Firstly, go to the designated official website- mcc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click and visit the 'PG Counselling' tab

Step 3: Now click on the NEET PG stray round allotment result link

Step 4: Log in with NEET PG roll number and password

Step 5: Verify and download the NEET PG stray round allotment letter

Step 6: Take a print of the PDF for further counselling processing.

