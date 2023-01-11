  • Home
National Eligibility Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling 2022 special stray vacancy round provisional result has been declared on the official website-- mcc.nic.in.

Education | Updated: Jan 11, 2023 8:30 am IST

NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Special Stray Vacancy Round Provisional Result Out
NEET PG counselling 2022 special stray vacancy round provisional result declared at mcc.nic.in
New Delhi:

National Eligibility Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling 2022 special stray vacancy round provisional result has been declared on the official website-- mcc.nic.in. Candidates can verify the NEET PG counseling 2022 special stray vacancy round allotment and may inform to MCC of DGHS up to 10 am of January 11, 2023, in case of any discrepancy in the provisional seat allotment result.

The MCC will declare the NEET PG special stray vacancy final seat allotment result after considering the challenge received against the provisional result. "The Candidates are advised to approach the allotted college/institute only after the declaration of final result and only after downloading the allotment letter from the MCC website," MCC said in a statement.

For candidates whose category or quota has been changed in the same institution and subject, a relieving letter must be generated online and the candidate must apply to the new institution with the new category or quota. Applicants who change their category or quota seat must get a fresh online admissions letter, otherwise their seat will be canceled for non-admission.

NEET PG 2022 Special Stray Vacancy Provisional Result: How To Check

  1. Go to the official website -- mcc.nic.in
  2. Click on the 'NEET PG Counselling' tab on the homepage
  3. On the next window click on the NEET PG special stray vacancy provisional result link
  4. Search your name in the provisional list using NEET PG Rank
  5. Verify the details and download it for further reference.
NEET PG Counselling NEET 2022
