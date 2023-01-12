NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Special Stray Vacancy Round Final Result Out

NEET PG 2022 counselling special stray vacancy final result declared

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has declared the National Eligibility Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling 2022 special stray vacancy round allotment result. The candidates registered for the NEET PG special stray vacancy counselling can check their final result through the official website – mcc.nic.in. Eligible candidates need to report at the allotted college till January 14 with seat allotment letter and original documents.

The NEET PG 2022 special stray vacancy round result includes candidates' rank, allotted quota, allotted institute, course, allotted category, candidate category, and remarks for candidates. "Candidates whose category or quota has been changed in the same institution and subject, are required to get the online generated relieving letter and get admitted on the changed category or changed quota seat from the allotted institution. Such candidate must get fresh online generated admission letter for the changed category or quota seat otherwise the allotted seat will be cancelled due to non-admission," MCC said in a statement.

NEET PG 2022 Special Stray Vacancy Provisional Result: How To Check