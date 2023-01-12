  • Home
  • Education
  • NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Special Stray Vacancy Round Final Result Out

NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Special Stray Vacancy Round Final Result Out

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has declared the National Eligibility Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling 2022 special stray vacancy round allotment result.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Jan 12, 2023 10:38 am IST

RELATED NEWS

NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Special Stray Vacancy Round Provisional Result Out
MCC Extends Last Date For Admission Against NEET PG 2022 State Quota Counselling
NEET PG Counselling 2022: Special Stray Vacancy Round Allotment Result Today At Mcc.nic.in
NEET PG 2023 Registration Begins; Direct Link, Application Details
NEET PG 2023 Information Brochure Out; Registration Starts At 3 PM Today
NEET PG Counselling 2022: Special Stray Vacancy Round Begins Today
NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Special Stray Vacancy Round Final Result Out
NEET PG 2022 counselling special stray vacancy final result declared
New Delhi:

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has declared the National Eligibility Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling 2022 special stray vacancy round allotment result. The candidates registered for the NEET PG special stray vacancy counselling can check their final result through the official website – mcc.nic.in. Eligible candidates need to report at the allotted college till January 14 with seat allotment letter and original documents.

Latest: NEET PG Previous Year Sample/Question Papers. Free Download

Suggested: NEET PG Free Mock Test. Start Now

Don't Miss: Quick Guide to NEET PG 2023 Exam, Admission, Seats, Fees and more. Download EBook

Recommended: Use NEET PG College Predictor to check previous year MD/MS/DNB courses cut off for All India and State level seats Use Now

The NEET PG 2022 special stray vacancy round result includes candidates' rank, allotted quota, allotted institute, course, allotted category, candidate category, and remarks for candidates. "Candidates whose category or quota has been changed in the same institution and subject, are required to get the online generated relieving letter and get admitted on the changed category or changed quota seat from the allotted institution. Such candidate must get fresh online generated admission letter for the changed category or quota seat otherwise the allotted seat will be cancelled due to non-admission," MCC said in a statement.

NEET PG 2022 Special Stray Vacancy Provisional Result: How To Check

  1. Visit the official website -- mcc.nic.in
  2. Select the 'NEET PG Counselling' tab on the homepage
  3. Log in with NEET PG roll number and password
  4. Check the NEET PG special stray vacancy final result
  5. Verify the details and download it for further reference.
Click here for more Education News
NEET PG Counselling NEET 2022
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Lucknow Schools Closed Amid Cold; To Go Online For Classes 9 to 12
Lucknow Schools Closed Amid Cold; To Go Online For Classes 9 to 12
National Youth Day 2023: Know About Its Importance, Significance And History
National Youth Day 2023: Know About Its Importance, Significance And History
Last Date To Register For JEE Main January 2023 Session Today
Last Date To Register For JEE Main January 2023 Session Today
National Youth Day 2023 Tomorrow; UGC Asks Universities To Encourage Students To Take Part In Webinar
National Youth Day 2023 Tomorrow; UGC Asks Universities To Encourage Students To Take Part In Webinar
Assam To Assess Students In State-Wide Drive
Assam To Assess Students In State-Wide Drive
.......................... Advertisement ..........................