  • Home
  • Education
  • NEET PG 2022 Counselling Schedule For 50 Per Cent AIQ Seats Out; Registration From September 1

NEET PG 2022 Counselling Schedule For 50 Per Cent AIQ Seats Out; Registration From September 1

MCC NEET PG Counselling 2022: As per the NEET PG counselling 2022 dates, the registration and fee payment of the first round of MCC NEET PG counselling will be held between September 1 and September 4.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Aug 10, 2022 6:36 pm IST
How To Choose A Stream In Class 11 View More
08 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 08 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST

RELATED NEWS

NEET PG 2022 Counselling Likely From September 1; Supreme Court Refuses Plea Alleging Discrepancies In Scores
NEET-PG 2022 Counselling To Begin On September 1
1,456 NEET PG 2021 Seats Remained Vacant Despite 5 Rounds Of Counselling: Government
NEET PG 2022 Result For 50 Per Cent AQI Seats Declared; Direct link Here
NEET UG 2022 Admit Card Out; What If Applicants Cannot Download Hall Ticket From Neet.nta.nic.in
NEET PG 2022 Result: Mansukh Mandaviya To Felicitate Top 25 Rank Holders Each In Medicine, Dental Courses
NEET PG 2022 Counselling Schedule For 50 Per Cent AIQ Seats Out; Registration From September 1
MCC Counselling NEET PG 2022 dates out at mcc.nic.in
New Delhi:

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) which administers the counselling process has issued the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling schedule. MCC will conduct the NEET PG 2022 counselling process for admission to 50 per cent all India quota (AIQ) seats, 100 per cent deemed, central universities, and AFMS (MD/ MS/ Diploma/ PG DNB) seats. The MCC NEET PG counselling will be held for two rounds with a mop-up round and a stray vacancy round for AIQ, Central University seats and AFMS, DNB PG seats.

Recommended: Check your admission chances in MD/MS/Diploma course at All India & State level based on your  NEET PG Rank & Category Click Here

Latest: Check your admission chances in DNB programs available in Hospitals & all India Colleges based on your rank, Click Here

As per the NEET PG counselling 2022 dates, the registration and fee payment of the first round of MCC NEET PG counselling will be held between September 1 and September 4. The choice-filling and locking will start on September 2 and continue till September 5.

The NEET PG 2022 seat allotment process will be held on September 6-7 and the result for seat allotment process will be declared on September 8. Students who are allotted a seat in the first counselling will have to report to the allotted institute between September 9 and September 13.

The registration for the 2nd round of MCC Counselling will start on September 19, while the registration process for the mop-up round will begin on October 6.

The counselling process for state NEET PG quota seats will be held by respective state medical counselling committees.

Click here for more Education News
NEET PG Counselling NEET PG
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022 Live: CA June Result Available At Icai.nic.in; Direct Link, Websites
Live | ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022 Live: CA June Result Available At Icai.nic.in; Direct Link, Websites
Amid CUET Delay, JNU Teachers' Organisation Demands Restoration Of University's Own Admission Procedure
Amid CUET Delay, JNU Teachers' Organisation Demands Restoration Of University's Own Admission Procedure
BHU Vice-Chancellor Sudhir K Jain Gets IIT Roorkee Distinguished Alumnus Award
BHU Vice-Chancellor Sudhir K Jain Gets IIT Roorkee Distinguished Alumnus Award
IIT Guwahati, AICTE Collaborate For Financial, Technical Expertise In North-East Institutions
IIT Guwahati, AICTE Collaborate For Financial, Technical Expertise In North-East Institutions
Losses And Gains: School Principals Discuss Impact Of Covid On Children At Careers360 Roundtable
Losses And Gains: School Principals Discuss Impact Of Covid On Children At Careers360 Roundtable
.......................... Advertisement ..........................