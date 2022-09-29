NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Round-One Choice Locking Restarts Today; Details Here

Image credit: shutterstock.com The choice locking process starts from September 29, 3 PM

NEET PG 2022 Counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee, MCC has restarted the choice filling process for the candidates participating in National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG 2022) counselling process. "Kindly note that the candidates who are satisfied with their choices exercised earlier need not make any changes and the software will pick earlier locked choices of candidate for seat processing. However, those who want to make changes in their choices can unfreeze their choices after giving consent on MCC portal," MCC notification mentioned. ALSO READ | MCC Withdraws Round 1 Provisional Allotment Result; Choice Filling Starts Again

The choice locking process starts from September 29, 3 PM , the round one provisional and final result will be announced on September 30. According to MCC, the candidates have to report to their respective institutions from October 1 to October 7.

The MCC earlier announced the NEET PG 2022 seat allotment result, but has withdrawn it. "All candidates participating in NEET PG counselling 2022 are hereby informed that the provisional result for round 1 of PG counselling which was uploaded yesterday on September 27, 2022, is being withdrawn since some PG DNB institutes did not complete their address profile on the portal due to which their seats were not visible when ‘State Filter’ was applied by the candidates during NEET PG counselling 2022 choice filling, even though their seats were included in the seat matrix of round 1 and were available for choice filling," MCC said in a statement.

MCC has advised candidates for make travel arrangements only after declaration of final result.