NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Round 2 Registration, Choice Filling Ends Tomorrow

Image credit: Shutterstock MCC will close the NEET PG 2022 counselling round 2 registration tommorrow.

NEET PG 2022 Counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will close the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2022 counselling round 2 registrations and choice filling window tomorrow, October 14. The verification of internal candidates by the respective institutes will begin tomorrow and will end on October 16, 2022.

Recommended: NEET Counseling Begins! Use NEET College Predictor to make your MBBS/BDS Colleges Preference list (Govt. Colleges, Central & Deemed Universities) as per NEET Rank & Category Check Now



Suggested: Use NEET AYUSH College Predictor to check your admission chances in BAMS/BHMS/BUMS/BSMS Colleges Check Now



MBBS Admissions @ Manipal University College Malaysia. 69 Years Legacy. 10,000+ Alumni in the Malaysian Health Care Sector. 1000+ Bed Hospital for Clinical Training. Apply Now

Candidates can register online, pay the fee and do the choice filling and choice locking process for the second round of counselling through the official website- mcc.nic.in. MCC will start the processing of seat allotment from October 17 to October 18. As per the counselling schedule, MCC will declare the NEET PG round 2 seat allotment result will be declared on October 19. Candidates can report to the allotted institute from October 20 to 26, 2022.

To register for NEET PG counselling 2022 round 2 candidates need to visit the official website and then go to the PG counselling tab and click on the round 2 registration link. Candidates need to enter the required information, upload the necessary documents, and pay the registration processing fee. Candidates should cross-check the details before clicking the submit button.