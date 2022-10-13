  • Home
NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Round 2 Registration, Choice Filling Ends Tomorrow

The NEET PG counselling round 2 registration link is available on the official website and candidates can register till tomorrow.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Oct 13, 2022 2:56 pm IST

NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Round 2 Registration, Choice Filling Ends Tomorrow
MCC will close the NEET PG 2022 counselling round 2 registration tommorrow.
Image credit: Shutterstock

NEET PG 2022 Counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will close the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2022 counselling round 2 registrations and choice filling window tomorrow, October 14. The verification of internal candidates by the respective institutes will begin tomorrow and will end on October 16, 2022.

Candidates can register online, pay the fee and do the choice filling and choice locking process for the second round of counselling through the official website- mcc.nic.in. MCC will start the processing of seat allotment from October 17 to October 18. As per the counselling schedule, MCC will declare the NEET PG round 2 seat allotment result will be declared on October 19. Candidates can report to the allotted institute from October 20 to 26, 2022.

To register for NEET PG counselling 2022 round 2 candidates need to visit the official website and then go to the PG counselling tab and click on the round 2 registration link. Candidates need to enter the required information, upload the necessary documents, and pay the registration processing fee. Candidates should cross-check the details before clicking the submit button.

