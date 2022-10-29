NEET PG Round-2: MCC Asks Colleges To Report With List Of Candidates, Offline Admission Letters By 6 PM

NEET PG 2022 important MCC notice to colleges

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has asked colleges who have provided offline admission letters and have not updated the admission allotted to them on intra MCC portal in round-2 of NEET PG counselling to report to the counselling committee with the list of candidates by 6 pm today, October 29. The colleges, universities and institutes have been asked to mail the list of candidates and copies of the offline admission letters given to the candidates at pgmcconlinereporting@gmail.com.

An MCC statement issued in tis regard said: “This is for the information to all colleges/ universities/ institutes who have not updated the admission of the candidates allotted to them in Round-2 of PG Counselling 2022 on intramcc portal and have given offline admission letters to the candidates, that such institutes shall urgently report to MCC with the list of candidates and copy of the offline admission letter provided to the candidates to Email: pgmcconlinereporting@gmail.com latest by 06:00 P.M of 29.10.2022 after which no such query shall be entertained by MCC of DGHS and the admission of candidates reported offline will stand cancelled.”

The NEET PG 2022 counselling mop-up round registration process will start from October 31 and will continue November 4. The choice-filling window will be made active between November 1 and November 5. The NEET PG mop-up round result will be declared on November 9, 2022.